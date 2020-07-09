CBSE result date 2020 not yet released, notice circulating on social media fake

education

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet released any specific date regarding the declaration of Class 10 and Class 12 board results. A notice regarding the declaration of CBSE class 10 results on July 11 and class 12 result on July 13 is fake.

CBSE Public Relations Officer (PRO) Rama Sharma informed the media that the notice circulated on social media regarding the CBSE result dates is fake.

“It has come to the notice of the Board that there is a fake message being circulated with regard to the declaration of class X and XII Board Results 2020. It is hereby clarified that Board has not yet announced the result dates. Public is hereby advised to await the announcement on CBSE official website or social media account,” the board said in a statement.

CBSE had earlier announced that the board results, based on the new assessment scheme, will be declared by July 15.

What is the new assessment scheme:

If a student appeared for more than three subjects before the examinations were suspended, an average score will be calculated taking into account the three subjects in which the student scored highest. This will be allotted to the remaining subjects. For those who appeared in three examinations, the average will be based on the two highest scoring subjects and allotted to the remaining papers. For those who appeared in less than 3 exams, results will be calculated based on the marks in the appeared subjects along with their performance in internal/ practical/ project assessment.

