e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / CBSE result date 2020 not yet released, notice circulating on social media fake

CBSE result date 2020 not yet released, notice circulating on social media fake

The fake notice doing the rounds on social media states that the class 10th result will be declared on July 11 and the class 12th result on July 13.

education Updated: Jul 09, 2020 17:11 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CBSE Fake notice
CBSE Fake notice
         

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet released any specific date regarding the declaration of Class 10 and Class 12 board results. A notice regarding the declaration of CBSE class 10 results on July 11 and class 12 result on July 13 is fake.

CBSE Public Relations Officer (PRO) Rama Sharma informed the media that the notice circulated on social media regarding the CBSE result dates is fake.

“It has come to the notice of the Board that there is a fake message being circulated with regard to the declaration of class X and XII Board Results 2020. It is hereby clarified that Board has not yet announced the result dates. Public is hereby advised to await the announcement on CBSE official website or social media account,” the board said in a statement.

CBSE had earlier announced that the board results, based on the new assessment scheme, will be declared by July 15.

What is the new assessment scheme:

If a student appeared for more than three subjects before the examinations were suspended, an average score will be calculated taking into account the three subjects in which the student scored highest. This will be allotted to the remaining subjects. For those who appeared in three examinations, the average will be based on the two highest scoring subjects and allotted to the remaining papers. For those who appeared in less than 3 exams, results will be calculated based on the marks in the appeared subjects along with their performance in internal/ practical/ project assessment.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

top news
India, China diplomats to meet on Ladakh stand-off tomorrow to expedite pullback
India, China diplomats to meet on Ladakh stand-off tomorrow to expedite pullback
India’s Covid-19 deaths per million among lowest globally: Health Ministry
India’s Covid-19 deaths per million among lowest globally: Health Ministry
Border situation ‘improving’, next round of meeting soon, says China
Border situation ‘improving’, next round of meeting soon, says China
Congress tweets video, says it shows Vikas Dubey’s arrest is scripted
Congress tweets video, says it shows Vikas Dubey’s arrest is scripted
India’s pharma industry an asset for entire world, says PM Narendra Modi
India’s pharma industry an asset for entire world, says PM Narendra Modi
‘Biggest difference he brought ...’: Waqar lauds Kohli’s contribution
‘Biggest difference he brought ...’: Waqar lauds Kohli’s contribution
Seoul mayor reported missing, his phone switched off, search underway
Seoul mayor reported missing, his phone switched off, search underway
What does airborne Covid mean? CSIR DG explains as WHO prepares brief
What does airborne Covid mean? CSIR DG explains as WHO prepares brief
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJagdeepCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In