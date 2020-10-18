e-paper
Home / Education / Chandigarh student distributes 3D printed face shields to frontline warriors

Chandigarh student distributes 3D printed face shields to frontline warriors

Grewal, who had been learning coding since he was in class VIII, said he wants to contribute to society by using technology.

education Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 16:30 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Chandigarh
Rayaan Grewal, Class XI student from Chandigarh.
Rayaan Grewal, Class XI student from Chandigarh.(ANI)
         

Rayaan Grewal, a Class XI student from Chandigarh has claimed that he had distributed around 200 -- 3D printed face shields to frontline COVID warriors in the city.

Speaking to ANI, the student said that the idea came after one day he saw a policeman without a face shield.

“One day I saw a policeman without a shield. I knew a bit about computers and designing so thought I’d do it. I’ve given 200 shields already and aim to deliver 500 by December,” he said.

“I want to contribute to society by using technology as a medium to help the frontline workers in these unprecedented times of COVID-19. The shields that COVID warriors were using are very heavy and they had to be worn for a long period of duty hours, so I wanted to create face shields which were lighter and durable. I designed face shields using computer-aided design (CAD) and printed the frame using a 3D printer,” he added.

