BPSC TRE 3.0 date announced, Head Teacher, Headmaster exams 2024 postponed; check new dates here

BPSC TRE 3.0 Date: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on June 12 notified tentative dates for the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 3.0) and that the Head Teacher in Primary Schools (Written) Competitive Examination and the Head Master in Senior Secondary Schools (Written) Competitive Examination have been rescheduled. The head teacher recruitment examinations of primary and senior secondary schools have been postponed due to other exams scheduled for those days and the notices have been published on bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC TRE 3.0, Date announced, Head Teacher, Headmaster exams postponed(Santosh Kumar/HT Photo/For representation)

The commission said the application process for the post of Guest Teacher under the TRE 3.0 re-exam has been scheduled between June 4 and 10, in view of the Patna High Court judgement dated May 29. In this context, the examination has been tentatively scheduled for July 19 to 22 and will be held in the district headquarters.

The commission noted that these dates are tentative and may change due to unavoidable reasons.

For the Head Teacher (Primary Schools) under advertisement number 25/2024, the written examination has been rescheduled tentatively to June 29. The exam was previously scheduled for June 22 but the date has been changed due to the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECEB) which will be held on that day. “There are practical difficulties in conducting two examinations in one district on the same day,” the commission said.

Similarly, the Headmaster (Senior Secondary Schools) written exam under advertisement 26/2024 has been tentatively rescheduled to June 28. The test was previously scheduled for June 23, a day when the BCECEB exam will take place.

Detailed information about these exams will be published later on the commission's website.

The BPSC had to cancel the TRE 3.0 exam held on March 15 amid allegations of question paper leak. Around 3.75 lakh aspirants took part in the exam.

