Paper Leak: BPSC TRE 3.0 held on March 15 cancelled, new date later

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Wednesday cancelled the third phase of teachers' recruitment test (TRE), of the both sitting held on Friday after the economic offence unit (EoU), constituted to probe allegations of question paper leak, submitted the report to the BPSC chairman.

BPSC conducted TRE-3 exams on March 15 at 415 examination centre on two shifts. Around 3.75 lakh aspirants took part in the exams.

The BPSC had issued second communique within three days after the EOU said following preliminary investigation that the question papers of TRE had reached an organised gang a day in advance through a pen drive. In the second communique BPSC said that, "The EoU reported that examination papers reached an organised gang before the examination. The EoU registered an FIR on March 16 under various sections of IPC. The commission sought credible evidence from the EoU, but it refused to provide evidence saying that the investigation is on progress and seized evidences can not to be shared as per rules. Following the FIR registered by the EoU, the commission decided to cancelled the examination and the next date will be announced later," read in communique.

Earlier on Sunday BPSC refused to cancel the TRE, for want of credible evidence. After this, several aspirants started protesting demanding re-exam and also shared videos and screenshots of paper leak on X.

This is second time with in two years, BPSC cancelled the exam for question paper leak. On May 8, 2022, BPSC cancelled its 67th combined (preliminary) competitive examination following allegations of question paper leak.

However, EOU during investigation found that the BPSC TRE 3 paper was leaked before it went to the printing press. There was no barcode in the question paper retrieved during the raid in Hazaribagh (Jharkhand). The EoU suspects that some important person associated with the examination conducting authority may be involved in this. The EOU has instructed the BPSC to safeguard all relevant documents and electronic devices associated with the TRE-3 examination. This precautionary measure aims to preserve crucial evidence that may be instrumental in uncovering the source of the leak and identifying those involved in the illicit activity.

The EoU have arrested 266 persons incuding the mastermind of the gang Vishal Chaurasia and send them judicial custody. Chaurasia who was arrested by the Balasore police of Odisha in July 2023 for leaking the question paper of the Junior Engineer examination in Odisha. After his arrest, the Bihar Rural Works Department suspended him from the post of Accountant.

Most of the arrested people of the gang belonged to Nalanda district except Chaurasia who was a resident of Vaishali and was posted in the Secretariat in Patna.

"Other accused have also been identified and interrogation of some is on. The scientific investigation taking into consideration all the aspects is on. None of those involved with the conspiracy will be spared. The evidences are being collected and analyzed. Four to five persons including Chourasia taken on remand for further interrogation. All evidence was produced before the competent court,” said ADG (EoU) N H Khan.