HP TET November 2024: Registration open at hpbose.org, here's direct link to apply

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has opened the registration window for the Himachal Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (HP TET) 2024 registration - November session.

Candidates who wish to apply for the eligibility test can visit the official website at hpbose.org. As per the official website, candidates can submit their applications for HP TET 2024 without a late fee till October 18, 2024. However, candidates can still submit their application form with a late fee of ₹600/- till October 21, 2024.

In case candidates need to make any changes in their application form (other than category) they can do so from October 22, 2024, till October 24, 2024. After this, no corrections in the application form will be allowed.

Exam Pattern:

There shall be one question paper in four different series having questions of multiple choice/objective type, carrying 150 questions of one mark each to be attempted within 150 minutes.

There shall be a 60% minimum qualifying mark. (Relaxation up to 5% for SC/ST/OBC & PHH categories in qualifying marks). There shall be no negative marking. A candidate shall have to choose the correct answer and shade against the appropriate choice in the OMR response sheet with a blue/black ballpoint pen adhering to the instructions provided. As the answers will be given with blue/black ballpoint pen by darkening the appropriate circle, the candidates will have no option to change the answers once given. Therefore, before darkening the circle, the correct option/answer may be ensured, informed the official website.

Exam Schedule:

JBT TET - November 15

Shastri TET - November 15

TGT (Arts) TET - November 17

TGT (Medical) TET - November 17

TGT(Non-Medical) TET - November 24

Language Teacher TET - November 24

Punjabi TET - November 26

Urdu TET - November 26

For more information, visit the official website at hpbose.org.

