Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Sep 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

DU UG Admission 2024: Mop up round registration ends today at du.ac.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Sep 29, 2024 11:42 AM IST

DU UG Admission 2024 mop up round registration ends today, September 29, 2024. The direct link to apply is given here.

University of Delhi will end the DU UG Admission 2024 mop up round registration on September 29, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the mop-up round counselling can get the direct link through the official website of the University of Delhi at du.ac.in and also on admission.uod.ac.in. The registration link will remain open till 11.59 pm.

DU UG Admission 2024: Mop up round registration ends today, link here
DU UG Admission 2024: Mop up round registration ends today, link here

As per the official schedule, the candidates can apply to colleges and programs from September 30 to October 2, 2024. Colleges can select and grant admissions from October 3 to October 5, 2024. The last date for payment of fee is October 6, 2024.

The mop-up round is conducted for admitting candidates in certain shortlisted colleges and programs only. The varsity has displayed the vacant seats for the shortlisted colleges and programs for which the mop-up admission round is valid on the admission website.

Direct link to apply for mop up round

DU UG Admission 2024: How to register for mop up round

All those candidates who are interested to apply for the mop up round can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of University of Delhi at du.ac.in.
  • Click on DU UG admission link available on the home page.
  • Enter the registration details and click on submit.
  • Now login to the account and fill the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fee and click on submit.
  • Once done, download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates belonging to UR/OBC-NCL/EWS category will have to pay 250/- as registration fee and candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD category will have to pay 100/- as registration fee.

Admission in the mop-up round will be based on the merit score of the qualifying examination, based on the program-specific eligibility state in the Information bulletin.

Seat Matrix

Elevate your career with...
See more
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On