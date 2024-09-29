DU UG Admission 2024: Mop up round registration ends today at du.ac.in, link here

University of Delhi will end the DU UG Admission 2024 mop up round registration on September 29, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the mop-up round counselling can get the direct link through the official website of the University of Delhi at du.ac.in and also on admission.uod.ac.in. The registration link will remain open till 11.59 pm. DU UG Admission 2024: Mop up round registration ends today, link here

As per the official schedule, the candidates can apply to colleges and programs from September 30 to October 2, 2024. Colleges can select and grant admissions from October 3 to October 5, 2024. The last date for payment of fee is October 6, 2024.

The mop-up round is conducted for admitting candidates in certain shortlisted colleges and programs only. The varsity has displayed the vacant seats for the shortlisted colleges and programs for which the mop-up admission round is valid on the admission website.

DU UG Admission 2024: How to register for mop up round

All those candidates who are interested to apply for the mop up round can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of University of Delhi at du.ac.in.

Click on DU UG admission link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Now login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fee and click on submit.

Once done, download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates belonging to UR/OBC-NCL/EWS category will have to pay ₹250/- as registration fee and candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD category will have to pay ₹100/- as registration fee.

Admission in the mop-up round will be based on the merit score of the qualifying examination, based on the program-specific eligibility state in the Information bulletin.