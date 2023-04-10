JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Live: Day 3 exam begins soon; Dress code, admit card

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Live Updates: Day 3 of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 will be conducted today, April 10. National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to hold the Engineering entrance test in two shifts. The first shift begins at 9 am and the second shift at 3 pm. JEE Main admit card for April 10 exam has been released and it can be downloaded from jeemain.nta.nic.in.

When each shift is over, analysis of JEE Main paper shared by subject experts and candidates will be available here.

Candidates must follow the reporting time and dress code mentioned on their JEE Mains admit cards. They need to carry printout of all pages of the admit card along with the asked documents for the exam. Follow this blog for all the latest updates on JEE Mains exam.