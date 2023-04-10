Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Live: Day 3 exam begins soon; Dress code, admit card
Live

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Live: Day 3 exam begins soon; Dress code, admit card

competitive exams
Updated on Apr 10, 2023 08:20 AM IST

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Live Updates: Follow this blog for JEE Main paper analysis and to know dress code, exam day guidelines, etc. 

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Live: Day 3 exam live updates
JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Live: Day 3 exam live updates(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk
OPEN APP

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Live Updates: Day 3 of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 will be conducted today, April 10. National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to hold the Engineering entrance test in two shifts. The first shift begins at 9 am and the second shift at 3 pm. JEE Main admit card for April 10 exam has been released and it can be downloaded from jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

When each shift is over, analysis of JEE Main paper shared by subject experts and candidates will be available here. 

Candidates must follow the reporting time and dress code mentioned on their JEE Mains admit cards. They need to carry printout of all pages of the admit card along with the asked documents for the exam. Follow this blog for all the latest updates on JEE Mains exam. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 10, 2023 08:20 AM IST

    JEE Main 2023 dress code

    1. Wear light clothes with half sleeves. Avoid long sleeves.
    2. Avoid clothes with large buttons, dupatta, caps, sunglasses and jewelry. 
    3. Do not wear closed footwear like shoes and those with thick soles. Slippers or sandals are preferred. 
    4. Those who wear specific attires due to religious or customary reasons should report early and undergo mandatory frisking.
  • Apr 10, 2023 07:54 AM IST

    JEE Main 2023 day 3 Live Updates

    NTA is conducting day 3 exam of JEE Main 2023 session 2 today, April 10. The first shift begins at 9 am. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee mains paper analysis

NEET 2023 application form correction window closes today on neet.nta.nic.in

competitive exams
Published on Apr 10, 2023 08:17 AM IST

NEET 2023 application form correction or edit window will be closed today, April 10. List of changes allowed is given inside.

NEET 2023 correction window closes today on neet.nta.nic.in (HT Photo/Sanchit Khanna)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Live: Day 3 exam begins soon; Dress code, admit card

competitive exams
Updated on Apr 10, 2023 08:20 AM IST

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Live Updates: Follow this blog for JEE Main paper analysis and to know dress code, exam day guidelines, etc. 

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Live: Day 3 exam live updates(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

CEE Kerala to close KEAM 2023 registrations tomorrow

competitive exams
Published on Apr 09, 2023 06:53 PM IST

KEAM 2023: Those who are yet to apply can submit their forms till 5 pm tomorrow on cee.kerala.gov.in.

KEAM 2023 registrations tomorrow(Agencies/file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

NEET 2023 application edit window closes tomorrow

competitive exams
Published on Apr 09, 2023 05:06 PM IST

NEET 2023 Correction Window: Candidates who need to make changes to their already submitted applications can do it on neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET 2023 application correction window closes tomorrow(Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

BITSAT 2023 registration last date today, apply on bitsadmission.com

competitive exams
Published on Apr 09, 2023 01:58 PM IST

BITSAT 2023 registration ends today. Interested candidates can submit their forms on bitsadmission.com.

BITS Piani will close BITSAT 2023 registration today on bitsadmission.com (Image Courtesy BITS Pilani)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

Karnataka KCET 2023 registration ends today, apply on kea.kar.nic.in

competitive exams
Published on Apr 09, 2023 12:23 PM IST

KCET 2023 Last Date To Apply: Candidates can go to kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea – and submit their forms till 10 pm.

Karnataka KCET 2023 registration ends today on kea.kar.nic.in (HT file/For representation)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

CUET UG 2023 application window reopens, link to apply on cuet.samarth.ac.in

competitive exams
Published on Apr 09, 2023 11:13 AM IST

CUET UG 2023: During this window, CUET UG 2023 applications can be submitted between April 9 and 11 on cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET UG 2023 application window reopens, link to apply on cuet.samarth.ac.in (Photo for representation)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

JEE Mains Exam 2023 Day 2 Shift 2: Paper moderate to tough, say students

competitive exams
Published on Apr 08, 2023 07:12 PM IST

JEE Mains Exam 2023 Day 2 Shift 2 ends. Paper was moderate to touch, say students. Check complete analysis here.

JEE Mains Exam 2023 Day 2 Shift 2: Paper moderate to tough, say students(Keshav Singh/HT File)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

IGNOU June 2023 TEE registration date extended till April 15, apply at ignou.ac.in

competitive exams
Published on Apr 08, 2023 05:29 PM IST

IGNOU June 2023 TEE registration date has been extended till April 15, 2023. Candidates can apply through ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU June 2023 TEE registration date extended till April 15, apply at ignou.ac.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

KEAM 2023 registration ends on April 10 at cee.kerala.gov.in

competitive exams
Published on Apr 08, 2023 04:00 PM IST

Candidates can apply for KEAM 2023 till 5 pm on April 10 at cee.kerala.gov.in.

KEAM 2023 registration ends on April 10 at cee.kerala.gov.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

KCET 2023 registration last date tomorrow, apply on kea.kar.nic.in

competitive exams
Published on Apr 08, 2023 03:23 PM IST

Those who are yet to apply for KCET 2023 can submit their forms on kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

KCET 2023 Registration ends tomorrow on kea.kar.nic.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2023 Analysis: Day 2 Shift 1 paper easy to moderate

competitive exams
Published on Apr 08, 2023 01:33 PM IST

JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2023 Analysis for Day 2 Shift 1 is given below. The paper was easy to moderate in terms of difficulty level.

JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2023 Analysis: Day 2 Shift 1 paper easy to moderate(PTI)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

CUET UG 2023: NTA to reopen registration window tomorrow at cuet.samarth.ac.in

competitive exams
Published on Apr 08, 2023 12:08 PM IST

CUET UG 2023 registration window will reopen tomorrow, April 9, 2023. Candidates can check complete details below.

CUET UG 2023: NTA to reopen registration window tomorrow at cuet.samarth.ac.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

JEE Mains Admit Card 2023 for April 10 exam out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, link here

competitive exams
Published on Apr 08, 2023 11:45 AM IST

JEE Mains Admit Card 2023 has been released for April 10, 2023 exam. The direct link to download admit card is given below.

JEE Mains Admit Card 2023 for April 10 exam out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, link here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

NEET 2023 correction window opens on neet.nta.nic.in, see what you can edit

competitive exams
Published on Apr 08, 2023 11:39 AM IST

NEET 2023 application form correction window has started on neet.nta.nic.in. List of changes allowed, direct link are given inside.

NEET 2023 application form correction window begins on neet.nta.nic.in (HT archive)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 10, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out