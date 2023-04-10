JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Live: Day 3 exam begins soon; Dress code, admit card
JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Live Updates: Follow this blog for JEE Main paper analysis and to know dress code, exam day guidelines, etc.
JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Live Updates: Day 3 of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 will be conducted today, April 10. National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to hold the Engineering entrance test in two shifts. The first shift begins at 9 am and the second shift at 3 pm. JEE Main admit card for April 10 exam has been released and it can be downloaded from jeemain.nta.nic.in.
When each shift is over, analysis of JEE Main paper shared by subject experts and candidates will be available here.
Candidates must follow the reporting time and dress code mentioned on their JEE Mains admit cards. They need to carry printout of all pages of the admit card along with the asked documents for the exam. Follow this blog for all the latest updates on JEE Mains exam.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Apr 10, 2023 08:20 AM IST
JEE Main 2023 dress code
- Wear light clothes with half sleeves. Avoid long sleeves.
- Avoid clothes with large buttons, dupatta, caps, sunglasses and jewelry.
- Do not wear closed footwear like shoes and those with thick soles. Slippers or sandals are preferred.
- Those who wear specific attires due to religious or customary reasons should report early and undergo mandatory frisking.
-
Apr 10, 2023 07:54 AM IST
JEE Main 2023 day 3 Live Updates
NTA is conducting day 3 exam of JEE Main 2023 session 2 today, April 10. The first shift begins at 9 am.