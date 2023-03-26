Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will begin the registrations for KVS Class 1 Admission 2023-2024 from tomorrow, March 27, 2023. The applictaion form will be available on kvsangathan.nic.in. The last date for the registration is April 17 by 7 pm. KVS Class 1 Admission 2023 registration begins tomorrow at kvsangathan.nic.in

The minimum age for admission in class-I will be 6 years as on March 31, 2023. The first provisional selection and a waitlist of registered candidates will be released on April 20.

Here's the direct link to apply for class 1( Link will be activated on March 27)

“Registration for Class II and above will be started from 03.04.2023 (Monday) at 08:00 am to 12.04.2023 (Wednesday) up to 04:00 pm if vacancies exist in offline mode only”, reads the official notification.

KVS Class 1 admission 2023: Know how to register

Visit the official website at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

Register if you are first time user

Login (sign-in) to the admission application portal

Filling in the admission application form and uploading documents

Reviewing forms, checking declarations and submitting the form Acknowledgement of submission

Notification here