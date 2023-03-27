KVS Class 1 admission registration begins today on kvsangathan.nic.in

KVS Admission 2023: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will begin the online application process for admission to Class 1 at their schools today, March 27. Parents/guardians have to submit forms on behalf of their children on the official website of KVS, kvsangathan.nic.in. KVS Class 1 Admission 2023: Registration begins today on kvsangathan.nic.in (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

As per the schedule announced earlier, KVS Class 1 admission registration will end on April 17. The first provisional select and wait list of registered candidates will be out on April 20 and admission will begin April 21 onwards. If seats remain vacant, second and third lists will be issued on April 28 and May 4.

Registration for admission to Class 2 and others, except for Class 11, will be done from April 3 to 12. This will be done offline. Check the schedule for more information.

As per the admission notice, minimum age for Class 1 admission is 6 years. The cut-off date for determining this limit will be March 31, 2023.

KVS had said that an app for Class 1 admission will be released, link to download which will be available on the official website. The app will also be available on Google Play Store for Android phone users.