Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board will end the registration process for MPESB PSTET 2024 on October 15, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 can find the link through the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in. MPESB PSTET 2024: Registration ends today at esb.mp.gov.in, direct link here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The correction window will remain open till October 20, 2024. The examination will begin on November 10, 2024. The PSTET will be held in two shifts on all days- first shift from 9 am to 11.30 am and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

The PSTET admit card will be available on the website in two parts. The first part will contain the details of the applicant, name of the examination, roll number and examination center etc and permanent identification mark of the body and photo identity filled in the applicant's application form.

MPESB PSTET 2024: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in.

Click on application link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on MPESB PSTET 2024 link.

Now a new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who want to apply for the examination will have to pay ₹500/- as examination fee if belonging to unreserved category and ₹250/- if belonging to Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Other Backward Class/EWS/Person with Disabilities candidates. For more details, candidates can check the official MPESB website.