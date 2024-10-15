Telangana Public Service Commission has released the TSPSC Group 1 Mains Hall Ticket 2024. Candidates who are eligible to appear for Group 1 Mains examinations can download the admit card through the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in. TSPSC Group 1 Mains Hall Ticket 2024 out at tspsc.gov.in, download link here

The TSPSC Group I Services Main Examination 2024 will begin on October 21 and conclude on October 27, 2024. The examination will be conducted between 2 PM to 5 PM on all days. It will consist of seven papers and be descriptive in nature. The Commission reserves the right to conduct the Main Examination either through Digital mode of question paper display or Conventional hard copy based question paper.

A total of 31,382 candidates are provisionally admitted for the Mains examination, the commission had informed earlier.

TSPSC Group 1 Mains Hall Ticket 2024: How to download

Candidates who will appear for the written test can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

Click on TSPSC Group 1 Mains Hall Ticket 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates for all the Papers will be allowed inside the examination centre from 12.30 pm onwards. This Hall Ticket must be presented for entry into the Exam Centre / Examination Hall along with at least one original valid Photo identification card (in physical form) issued by the Government, i.e., Passport, Pan Card, Voter ID, Aadhaar Card, Government Employee ID or Driving License, etc. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TSPSC.