NEET 2024 answer key released on exams.nta.ac.in, raise objections till May 31

NEET UG Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the provisional answer key along with candidates' responses of the NEET UG 2024 examination. Candidates who have appeared in the undergraduate medical entrance test can download the provisional answer key of NEET UG from exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. The direct link, steps to check the answer key and other details are mentioned below. NEET 2024 answer key live updates. The NEET UG provisional answer key has been released on exams.nta.ac.in/NEET

The agency has also started the objection window, which will remain open till March 31.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate NEET UG 2024) was conducted on Sunday, May 5, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. This time, more than 24 lakh candidates appeared in the exam from 4,750 centres located in 571 cities across the country and 14 cities outside India.

Candidates can download the provisional answer key and responses by logging in to the above-mentinoed website with their application numbers and dates of birth. Here is the direct link

NEET answer key 2024 download link

NEET Answer key 2024 released. What's next?

Next, candidates who disagree with the answer(s) displayed in the provisional answer key or think that the displayed responses are not correct have the option to raise objections.

To send feedback to the provisional answer key of NEET and responses, they need to pay a fee of ₹200 per question. This fee is non-refundable and the deadline is 11:50 pm on March 31.

“To facilitate the candidates, a scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet has been sent on the registered e-mail address given by the Candidates at the time of submission of the Online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2024. Candidates are being given an opportunity to make an online challenge against the provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200….” the NTA said.

Challenges made offline or through any other method will not be accepted, it added.

After the objection window is closed, NTA's in-house subject experts will review it. If found correct, the answer key will be revised, and candidates will be awarded marks as per the agency's policy mentioned in the information bulletin.

The NEET UG result will be prepared using the final/revised answer key and objections to the final key will not be accepted.

“No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 31 May 2024 (upto 11:50 P.M.),” the NTA notice reads.

For further information about the NEET UG exam, candidates can visit the NTA websites, exams.nta.ac.in/NEET and nta.ac.in. For any assistance, they can contact 011-40759000 or email at neet@nta.ac.in.