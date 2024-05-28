NEET Answer Key 2024 LIVE: When is NEET UG key, result expected? See past trends

NEET 2024 Answer Key Live Updates: The National Testing Agency will release the NEET 2024 answer key on its official website, exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. The entrance test took place on May 5. The provisional answer key, along with candidates' responses and question papers will be published next. The answer key will also be published on neet.ntaonline.in....Read More

Students can download the NEET UG answer key using the application number and date of birth.

Here's a look at last two years' NEET answer key and result declaration dates

2023

Exam held on: May 7

Provisional answer key released on: June 4

Result declared on: June 13

2022:

Exam held on: July 17

Provisional answer key released on: August 31

Result declared on: September 7

After the provisional answer key of NEET, the NTA will invite objections from candidates. The objections will be reviewed and if found valid, the answer keys will be revised.

Candidates can check their marks using the answer key and their responses-

NEET marks= (4 x number of correct answers) - number of incorrect answers

NEET UG 2024 for over 24 lakh students this year. Live updates on answer key below.