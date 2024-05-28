Edit Profile
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
    NEET Answer Key 2024 LIVE: When is NEET UG key, result expected? See past trends

    May 28, 2024 12:10 PM IST
    NEET Answer Key 2024 Live Updates: The provisional answer key, candidates' responses, and question papers will be published on exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.
    NEET 2024 Answer Key Live: Check latest updates on NEET UG provisional answer key (ANI/Representative)
    NEET 2024 Answer Key Live Updates: The National Testing Agency will release the NEET 2024 answer key on its official website, exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. The entrance test took place on May 5. The provisional answer key, along with candidates' responses and question papers will be published next. The answer key will also be published on neet.ntaonline.in....Read More

    Students can download the NEET UG answer key using the application number and date of birth.

    Here's a look at last two years' NEET answer key and result declaration dates

    2023

    Exam held on: May 7

    Provisional answer key released on: June 4

    Result declared on: June 13

    2022:

    Exam held on: July 17

    Provisional answer key released on: August 31

    Result declared on: September 7

    After the provisional answer key of NEET, the NTA will invite objections from candidates. The objections will be reviewed and if found valid, the answer keys will be revised.

    Candidates can check their marks using the answer key and their responses-

    NEET marks= (4 x number of correct answers) - number of incorrect answers

    NEET UG 2024 for over 24 lakh students this year. Live updates on answer key below.

    May 28, 2024 12:10 PM IST

    NEET 2024 answer key Live: A look at last year's result

    Total candidates registered: 2087462

    Appeared: 2038596

    Passed: 1145976

    May 28, 2024 11:42 AM IST

    NEET Answer Key 2024 Live: When was the provisional answer key released last year?

    Last year, the NEET UG exam took place on May 7. The provisional answer key was published on June 4 and the exam result was declared on June 13.

    May 28, 2024 11:40 AM IST

    NEET 2024 Answer ey awaited on exams.nta.ac.in/NEET

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate or NEET UG 2024 answer key on exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

