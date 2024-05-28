NEET Answer Key 2024 LIVE: When is NEET UG key, result expected? See past trends
NEET 2024 Answer Key Live Updates: The National Testing Agency will release the NEET 2024 answer key on its official website, exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. The entrance test took place on May 5. The provisional answer key, along with candidates' responses and question papers will be published next. The answer key will also be published on neet.ntaonline.in....Read More
Students can download the NEET UG answer key using the application number and date of birth.
Here's a look at last two years' NEET answer key and result declaration dates
2023
Exam held on: May 7
Provisional answer key released on: June 4
Result declared on: June 13
2022:
Exam held on: July 17
Provisional answer key released on: August 31
Result declared on: September 7
After the provisional answer key of NEET, the NTA will invite objections from candidates. The objections will be reviewed and if found valid, the answer keys will be revised.
Candidates can check their marks using the answer key and their responses-
NEET marks= (4 x number of correct answers) - number of incorrect answers
NEET UG 2024 for over 24 lakh students this year. Live updates on answer key below.
NEET 2024 answer key Live: A look at last year's result
Total candidates registered: 2087462
Appeared: 2038596
Passed: 1145976
NEET Answer Key 2024 Live: When was the provisional answer key released last year?
Last year, the NEET UG exam took place on May 7. The provisional answer key was published on June 4 and the exam result was declared on June 13.
NEET 2024 Answer ey awaited on exams.nta.ac.in/NEET
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate or NEET UG 2024 answer key on exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.