NMAT 2024 registration begins; check important details here

NMAT 2024: Online registrations for NMAT 2024 have started. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the test on mba.com/exams/nmat. As per the schedule displayed on the official website, registrations for the test will end on Thursday, October 10, 2024. NMAT 2024 registration begins, details here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In a press release, Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), administrator of the test informed that renowned institutes such as Indian School of Business, SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (Global Management Programme), TA Pai Management Institute (all MBA programmes), Flame University (MBA, MBA in Communication Management), Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab (MBA) will accept the NMAT score for admission in their respective programmes, in addition to Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies(NMIMS).

In addition to the Indian B-schools, qualified candidates will be eligible to apply for admission to institutions located in Philippines, South Africa, Nigeria, Hungary and Morocco, as per the press release.

Gaurav Srivastava, Regional Director, South Asia, GMAC said “For those aspiring to get an MBA, the NMAT by GMAC test is now a widely recognized predictor of success. The NMAT by GMAC exam's growing acceptance by elite institutes attests to its significance and applicability. This year, we've increased our network of test centers to give applicants the convenience of taking the exam closer to home.

"We've also added some more prestigious schools, both within India and other countries. GMAC is dedicated to consistently improving the easy-to-use exam experience and fostering relationships between applicants and schools,” he added.

The entrance test will be held between November 5 and December 20. There will be no negative marking in the test and equal weightage will be given to all sections of the question paper – Language Skills, Quantitative Skills, and Logical Reasoning.

There will be 108 questions in the test and candidates have to attempt it in 120 minutes.

For further details, candidates can check the official website.

