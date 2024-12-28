RRB JE Answer Key 2024: Objection window closes today, direct link to raise objections here

Railway Recruitment Boards will close the RRB JE Answer Key 2024 objection window on December 28, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for JE, DMS, CMA etc. posts can check and raise objections against the answer key through the official websites of RRBs under which they have applied. The link to raise objections will close at 23.55 hrs today. RRB JE Answer Key 2024: Objection window closes today, direct link here

The provisional answer key, question papers, responses was released on December 23, 2024. To raise objections against the answer key candidates can follow the steps given below.

RRB JE Answer Key 2024: How to raise objections

Visit the official website of RRBs.

Click on RRB JE Answer Key 2024 objection window link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

Check the answer key and click on the answer you want to raise objection for.

Upload the necessary documents and make the payment of processing fee.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The prescribed fee for raising objection is Rs.50/- plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable Bank charges. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment. The mode of payment is via Debit Card/ Credit Cards, UPI and Net Banking.

The official notice reads, “5. Candidates are advised to raise objection(s), if any, well before the last date and time i.e., 28.12.2024 at 23:55 hrs. after which no representation from the candidates on the questions, options, keys etc. will be entertained.”

RRB JE Answer Key 2024 for CBT 1 released; file objections till December 28, direct link & details here

The CBT 1 was held from December 16 to December 18, 2024 at various exam centres across the country. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRB.