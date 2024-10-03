SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 for Tier I OUT: Where, how to download provisional key

The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 for Tier I examination. Candidates who have appeared for the Tier I Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 can check the provisional answer key on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The Tier-I exam consisted of Objective-Type, multiple-choice questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Along with the answer key, the objection window has also opened. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key will have to Rs100/- as a processing fee for each question they want to raise objection.

All the appeared candidates can download the answer key by following the steps given below.

• Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

• Click on the SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details.

• Click on submit and the answer key will be displayed.

• Check the answer key and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Commission conducted the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024, from September 9 to September 26, 2024, at various exam centres across the nation. The Tier-I exam consisted of Objective-Type, multiple-choice questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Each section had 25 questions, and the maximum mark was 50. The questions were set in English and Hindi except for English Comprehension.

This recruitment drive will fill up 17727 Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

