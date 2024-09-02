Telangana SET hall ticket 2024 released, direct link to download from telanganaset.org here

TS SET Hall Ticket 2024: Osmania University, Hyderabad has released hall tickets or admit cards for the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET or TG SET 2024). Candidates who have applied for the examination can download the admit cards from telanganaset.org. The direct link and other details are given below. TS SET hall tickets 2024 live updates. Telangana SET hall ticket 2024 have been released. Candidates can download via the direct link.

To download the Telangana SET admit cards, candidates need to use their Application Number, Password and Security Key as login credentials.

Here is the direct link to check TS SET hall tickets.

The state-level eligibility test in Telangana was originally scheduled for August 28, 29, 30 and 31 but the exam conducting authority had to postpone it as the dates were clashing with the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2024) conducted by the National Testing Agency ((NTA). The test will noe take place on September 10, 11, 12 and 13.

Due to the postponement of the examination, the admit card release date, which was previously mentioned as August 20, was also rescheduled. The application form correction window was postponed as well.

Steps to download TS SET hall ticket 2024

Open the Telangana SET examination portal, telanganaset.org

Go to the TS SET hall ticket download link given on the home page.

Enter your login credentials.

Submit the details and download the TS SET hall ticket.

Telangana SET is a state-level examination for those aspiring to join/get promoted as Lecturers/Assistant Professors at universities and degree colleges of Telangana.