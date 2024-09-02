TS SET Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Osmania University to release TG SET hall tickets today at telanganaset.org
TS SET Hall Ticket 2024 Live Updates: Osmania University, Hyderabad will release Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET or TG SET 2024) hall tickets today, September 2. Once released, candidates can download the TS SET hall tickets from telanganaset.org. The examination, previously scheduled for August 28, 29, 30, and 31, has been postponed in view of the UGC NET examination. It will now be held on September 10, 11, 12, and 13, 2024....Read More
The hall ticket release date was also rescheduled due to the postponement of the examination from August 20 to September 2. The application form correction window was postponed as well.
How to download TS SET hall ticket 2024?
Go to telanganaset.org
Open the TS SET hall ticket download link given on the home page.
Enter your login details
Submit it and download the TS SET hall ticket.
The Telangana SET is for recruiting and promoting Lecturers and Assistant Professors at Telangana's universities and degree colleges.
Follow this live blog for TS SET hall tickets.
TS SET Hall Ticket 2024 Live: The Telangana SET exam will be held on September 10, 11, 12 and 13, 2024. The test was originally scheduled for August 28, 29, 30, and 31, but it was postponed in view of the UGC NET examination.
TS SET Hall Ticket 2024 Live: There is no confirmation about the Telangana SET hall ticket release time. When available, the direct link to download the document will be shared here.
TS SET Hall Ticket 2024 Live: The admit cards for the Telangana SET examination can be downloaded from telanganaset.org. Candidates have to use their login credentials to download it.
TS SET Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Osmania University will release the TG SET hall tickets today, September 2.