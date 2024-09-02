TS SET Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Osmania University to release TG SET hall tickets today at telanganaset.org

TS SET Hall Ticket 2024 Live Updates: Osmania University, Hyderabad will release Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET or TG SET 2024) hall tickets today, September 2. Once released, candidates can download the TS SET hall tickets from telanganaset.org. The examination, previously scheduled for August 28, 29, 30, and 31, has been postponed in view of the UGC NET examination. It will now be held on September 10, 11, 12, and 13, 2024....Read More

The hall ticket release date was also rescheduled due to the postponement of the examination from August 20 to September 2. The application form correction window was postponed as well.

How to download TS SET hall ticket 2024?

Go to telanganaset.org

Open the TS SET hall ticket download link given on the home page.

Enter your login details

Submit it and download the TS SET hall ticket.

The Telangana SET is for recruiting and promoting Lecturers and Assistant Professors at Telangana's universities and degree colleges.

Follow this live blog for TS SET hall tickets.