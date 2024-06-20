TNPSC Group 2 exam 2024 notification released at tnpsc.gov.in, direct link, official notice here

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC, has released the recruitment notice for the Combined Civil Services Examination II (Group II and IIA Services) today, June 20. Candidates who are eligible and wish to apply for the same can submit their applications on the official website at tnpsc.gov.in. The registration has to be done through the Commission's one-time-registration (OTR) platform. TNPSC Group 2 exam 2024 notification released on tnpsc.gov.in.

The deadline to submit the applications is July 19, 2024, till 11:59 PM, the notice said.

Following the application submission, the Application Correction Window will open for three days from July 24 to July 26, 2024. Candidates will be able to edit the details in their online application during this period. No modification will be allowed in the online application once the correction window is closed.

As per the notice, the preliminary examination is scheduled to be held on September 14, 2024. The exam will be held for three hours from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

Notably, through the recruitment examinations, the TNPSC aims to fill a total of 2,327 vacancies (507 in Group II and 1820 in Group IIA).

The date of the Main examinations has not been announced.

Here’s how to apply on the official website:

Visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in

On the home page, check the What’s New section and click on the link titled ‘COMBINED CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION- II (GROUP II AND IIA SERVICES) (Notification)’.

Click on the Apply Online button available on the page.

Furnish all details asked and click on submit.

Upload required documents such as photograph and signature.

Pay the application fee for the TNPSC CCE exam (Group II and Group IIA services)

Verify all details and submit the form.

Download the form and keep a printout for reference.

Check the official notification below: