UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021: Registration ends today, here's direct link

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021: The online registration process for the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2021 will end at 6 pm on March 24, 2021.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2021 online at upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination on June 27, 2021.

Also Read: UPSC CSE Prelims 2021 notification: Important instructions in 12 simple points

UPSC Civil Services Prelims is an objective type (multiple choice) test consisting of two papers. The exam serves as a screening test only; the marks obtained in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will not be counted for determining the final order of merit.

Educational Qualification:

A candidate applying for the UPSC Civil Services Prelim examination 2021 must hold a graduation degree from a recognized University.

Application fee:

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 100. Women, SC, ST, and Persons with Benchmark Disability categories are exempted from payment of registration fees. Candidates who will qualify for the Main Examination will have to pay a further fee of Rs. 200.

Direct link to apply online.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: