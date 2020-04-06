e-paper
Home / Education / Coronavirus lockdown: TCS offers free, 15-day digital certification programme

Coronavirus lockdown: TCS offers free, 15-day digital certification programme

The programme, offered on the TCS iON Digital Learning Hub platform, is followed by an online digital assessment and certification, according to a TCS statement.

education Updated: Apr 06, 2020 15:11 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bangaluru
This is the second initiative by TCS iON during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is the second initiative by TCS iON during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.
         

TCS iON, a strategic unit of Tata Consultancy Services, announced on Monday a free, 15-day self-paced digital certification programme called Career Edge, specially designed for college students/working professionals to enhance their career skills by helping them effectively utilise the time at hand during this period of lockdown.

The programme, offered on the TCS iON Digital Learning Hub platform, is followed by an online digital assessment and certification, according to a TCS statement.

“The programme consists of nano videos, case studies and assessments that will help the learners to understand and evaluate their strengths and weaknesses. Career Edge also carries useful recorded webinars hosted by TCSers to make it interesting and practical. The program can be accessed anywhere, anytime on any device - cellphones, laptops, desktops and tablets,” it said.

This is the second initiative by TCS iON during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its earlier offering TCS iON ‘Digital Glass Room’ is a virtual learning platform, offered free of cost to educational institutions across the world. Using this, educators and students can connect in a safe, secure virtual environment, moving lessons from classrooms to interactive digital glass rooms, it was stated.

