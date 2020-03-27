e-paper
Home / Education / Covid-19: Union Tribal Affairs Ministry ask states to reschedule holidays in Ekalavya model schools

Covid-19: Union Tribal Affairs Ministry ask states to reschedule holidays in Ekalavya model schools

“Summer Holidays to be advanced as a special case and schools to remain shut from 21.03.2020 till 25.05.2020 (65 days) or till further orders whichever is earlier,” the Ministry announced.

education Updated: Mar 27, 2020 13:01 IST
New Delhi
The Union Tribal Affairs Ministry on Thursday asked states with Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) and Eklavya Model Day Boarding Schools (EMDBS) to reschedule their holidays due to the Covid-19 spread threat.

“In view of the contingent situation, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs has issued the following instructions in respect of the Eklavya Model Residential Schools for rescheduling of Holidays in Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) and Eklavya Model Day Boarding Schools (EMDBS) funded by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

“Summer Holidays to be advanced as a special case and schools to remain shut from 21.03.2020 till 25.05.2020 (65 days) or till further orders whichever is earlier,” the Ministry announced.

In the letter, the ministry has also instructed states to ban entry of outsiders on campus for the time being.

“Students appearing in Board Examinations and attending special classes may be retained with due care in the campus. Such students appearing in Board examinations may be sent home soon after completion of respective papers,” it read.

Apart from these, the ministry has also asked schools to have special drives to sanitise the school campus including the academic block, hostels and other common areas.

Teachers of these schools can avail the holidays after completion of declaration of results and the results to be communicated to the students by post and sms, it said.

