CUSAT CAT 2018 admit card released, here’s how to download

The Cochin University of Science and Technology has released admit cards for the CUSAT Common Admission Test 2018. To download the admit card, candidates need to visit the University’s website (www.cusat.nic.in) and login to their candidate profile. Candidates can download the admit cards till April 29.

The hall tickets of candidates who have opted for the Trivandrum and Nagercoil exam centres will be available for download on the website from April 18 onward.

Here’s how to download the CUSAT CAT 2018 admit card:

* Visit the university website: www.cusat.nic.in

* Enter the candidate’s username and password in the login console

* Click on the download admit card link. Take a print out.

Candidates are advised to check details like their name, father’s name, roll no, and date, time and venue for the exam. It is advisable to safe keep the admit card till the entire admission process is over. According to the CUSAT website, the CAT for different courses will be held over two days: from April 28 to 29.

CUSAT CAT, a computer-based test, is held for admission to different undergraduate and postgraduate courses at the Cochin University of Science and Technology.