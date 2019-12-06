e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 06, 2019

Delhi CM Kejriwal plans to develop full syllabus on Ambedkar, releases booklet today

The Delhi government on Friday introduced a booklet on the life and work of Dr B R Ambedkar in the curriculum for classes 6 to 8.

education Updated: Dec 06, 2019 13:02 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
BR Ambedkar
BR Ambedkar (HT File)
         

The Delhi government on Friday introduced a booklet on the life and work of Dr B R Ambedkar in the curriculum for classes 6 to 8.

“By describing Ambedkar just as a leader of Dalits, people have belittled his contribution to society,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said while launching the text book.

He said he hoped that private schools will also incorporate the booklet in their curriculum. “After a few years, we will be able to develop full syllabus on Ambedkar,” the CM said.

tags
top news
I do not run away from responsibilities, says PM Modi at HT Leadership Summit
I do not run away from responsibilities, says PM Modi at HT Leadership Summit
‘Her soul at peace now’: Telangana vet’s father after accused killed in encounter
‘Her soul at peace now’: Telangana vet’s father after accused killed in encounter
Unnao rape survivor was kept as sex slave, beaten up for disobeying: FIR
Unnao rape survivor was kept as sex slave, beaten up for disobeying: FIR
How Rahul Gandhi thanked student who translated his speech in Malayalam
How Rahul Gandhi thanked student who translated his speech in Malayalam
‘Inki gilliyan nikal ke rakh di’: Pathan slams Razzaq on Bumrah comment
‘Inki gilliyan nikal ke rakh di’: Pathan slams Razzaq on Bumrah comment
Pati Patni Aur Woh movie review: Kartik, Bhumi make this comedy work
Pati Patni Aur Woh movie review: Kartik, Bhumi make this comedy work
Shashi Tharoor tweets letter from ‘imprisoned Farooq saab’, nudges Centre
Shashi Tharoor tweets letter from ‘imprisoned Farooq saab’, nudges Centre
Citizenship Bill, Art 370, Ayodhya: PM’s ‘better future’ pitch | HTLS 2019
Citizenship Bill, Art 370, Ayodhya: PM’s ‘better future’ pitch | HTLS 2019
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveTelangana Rape caseAjit PawarUnnao rape survivorRahul GandhiHala movie reviewShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie reviewVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News