 AFCAT 01/2024 result declared, direct link here
AFCAT 01/2024 result declared, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 08, 2024 02:58 PM IST

AFCAT 01/2024 result has been declared. The direct link is given here.

Indian Air Force, IAF has declared AFCAT 01/2024 result. Candidates who have appeared for Air Force Common Admission Test for Flying Branch and Group Duty Branch can check the results through the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in. AFCAT 2024 Result LIVE Updates

The AFCAT examination was conducted on February 16, February 17 and 18, 2024. The examination was conducted in two shifts- a first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Direct link to check AFCAT 01/2024 result

AFCAT 01/2024 result: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in.
  • Click on AFCAT 01/2024 result link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the marking scheme, 3 marks will be awarded for every correct answer and 1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 317 vacancies in the organization. The registration process was concluded on December 30, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AFCAT.

