JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates: Session 4 NTA score, rank at nta.ac.in
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates: Session 4 NTA score, rank at nta.ac.in(jeemain.nta.nic.in)
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates: Session 4 NTA score, rank, cut-off soon

  • JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates: JEE Main 2021 result for session 4, NTA score, cut off, merit list will be released on the following official websites: jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in, nta.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 09, 2021 06:41 PM IST

JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates: JEE Main 2021 result for session 4 is expected anytime soon. Candidates can check the NTA score, cut off, merit list on the following official websites: jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in, nta.ac.in.

Students can check the JEE main result using exam roll number.

JEE main result date, time has not been confirmed by the national testing agency (NTA), however, considering the registration schedule of IIT entrance exam, JEE advanced, for which JEE main is the sole eligibility condition, it is highly expected that the JEE main final result will be released today or latest by tomorrow. The JEE advanced registration begins on September 11 and the exam will be held on October 3.

This is the fourth session of JEE main 2021. This year, the exam was held four times; two additional sessions were added in the engineering entrance exam in order to give more time and chances to aspirants.

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • SEP 09, 2021 06:41 PM IST

    JEE main result 2021: What if the candidate has forgotten application number

    In case a candidate has forgotten the roll number or application number of the JEE main, they can retrieve it online.

    Candidates can check their mails or SMS and note down the application number.

    Application number is essential to check JEE main result.

  • SEP 09, 2021 06:23 PM IST

    JEE main result 2021: Over 7 lakh candidates await score, rank

    Close to 7.32 lakh candidates had registered for the JEE main fourth session exam. The result is expected anytime soon.

  • SEP 09, 2021 06:07 PM IST

    JEE main result 2021 direct link

    The direct link to check JEE main 2021 result is https://ntaresults.nic.in/resultservices/JEEMain2021auth

    After the fourth session exam result is finalised, the NTA will update the result portal and candidates can login and download the rank card.

  • SEP 09, 2021 05:52 PM IST

    JEE main was held in 13 languages

    This year, JEE main was conducted for the second time in 13 languages (English, Hindi, Gujarati along with Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu).

  • SEP 09, 2021 05:46 PM IST

    JEE Main result 2021: In March exam, 13 students had secured 100 percentile

    A total of 13 students had secured 100 percentile in JEE main 2021 March exam. The result was declared on March 25.

  • SEP 09, 2021 05:37 PM IST

    JEE main result 2021 session 4 awaited: Know why result may get cancelled?

    “The result of JEE (Main) - 2021 of the candidate(s) who indulge in Unfair means Practices will be cancelled and will not be declared. Similarly, the result of those candidates who appear from the Centre other than the one allotted to them or allow another candidate/person to write the exam on his behalf will be cancelled," the NTA has said.

  • SEP 09, 2021 05:24 PM IST

    JEE main result 2021 session 4 soon: What's next after result is announced?

    After the JEE main result is out, the counseling dates will be announced. 

    For all admission related procedures/queries, the candidates are advised to refer to the website of JoSAA, Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB), or the concerned State Government/Institute after the declaration of result/ranks of JEE (Main) 2021.

  • SEP 09, 2021 05:21 PM IST

    JEE main result 2021 soon: Why four exams this year?

    JEE main was held four times this year so that students get more attempts to improve their scores to secure a seat in engineering college.

    The result is awaited for the last session exam.

  • SEP 09, 2021 05:15 PM IST

    JEE main result 2021 soon: Know where scores can be used

    JEE main result 2021 is awaited. JEE main scores can be used for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments.

  • SEP 09, 2021 05:08 PM IST

    JEE Main result 2021 link will be available on NTA portal

    The national testing agency will host the JEE main 2021 result. Students have to login to the result link using their roll number and download the result and rank card.

  • SEP 09, 2021 05:05 PM IST

    JEE Main result 2021 session 4 toppers list soon

    The NTA would release the toppers list of JEE main session 4 along with the result. 

    Finally the all India rank list will be released for JEE main 2021. 

  • SEP 09, 2021 05:00 PM IST

    JEE main result 2021 session 4 date, time update

    JEE main result 2021 for session 4 will be declared soon. While there is no confirmation on date, time, the NTA is expected to release it soon as JEE Advanced registration is expected to begin on September 11.

jee mains result
PSSSB results declared: Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check and download their results on the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in.(sssb.punjab.gov.in)
PSSSB results declared: Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check and download their results on the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in.(sssb.punjab.gov.in)
exam results

PSSSB results declared for technical assistant exam 2021 on sssb.punjab.gov.in

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 04:17 PM IST
  • PSSSB results declared: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has declared the results of the written examination for the post of technical assistant.
JEE main session 4 result awaited, check top 10 engineering colleges list(Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
JEE main session 4 result awaited, check top 10 engineering colleges list(Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
exam results

JEE main session 4 result awaited, check top 10 engineering colleges list

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 01:59 PM IST
  • While JEE Main result 2021 for session 4 is awaited, candidates can check the list of top engineering colleges in the country. The government has released the list of top engineering colleges in the country as per the national institute ranking framework (NIRF) today, September 9.
SSC CGL 2020 tier 1 result on December 11(ssc.nic.in)
SSC CGL 2020 tier 1 result on December 11(ssc.nic.in)
exam results

SSC CGL 2020 tier 1 result on December 11

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 10:12 AM IST
  • The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday, September 8, has informed candidates that the result of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination, 2020 (Tier-I) will be released on December 11, 2021. The SSC CGL 2020 exam was held in August.
JEE main session 4 result 2021 is expected anytime soon.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
JEE main session 4 result 2021 is expected anytime soon.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
exam results

JEE Main session 4 result 2021: Know how to check NTA score

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 06:20 PM IST
  • JEE main session 4 result 2021 is expected anytime soon. The result will be released on the official website of the national testing agency (NTA).
IBPS Office Assistant Prelims score cards 2021: The score cards can be viewed until September 17.(ibps.in)
IBPS Office Assistant Prelims score cards 2021: The score cards can be viewed until September 17.(ibps.in)
exam results

IBPS Office Assistant Prelims score cards 2021 out, link for RRBs X GP B scores

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 05:46 PM IST
  • IBPS Office Assistant Prelims score cards 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday released the score card of office assistants (Multipurpose) preliminary examination 2021.
IBPS RRB group B office assistant prelims score card released
IBPS RRB group B office assistant prelims score card released
exam results

IBPS RRB group B office assistant prelims score card released

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 05:33 PM IST
  • IBPS RRB group B office assistant prelims score card has been released. Candidates who had appeared for the preliminary exam can download the IBPS RRB office assistant score card from the official website, ibps.in.
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates(jeemain.nta.nic.in)
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates(jeemain.nta.nic.in)
exam results

JEE Main Result 2021 session 4 Live Updates: NTA score, cut-off, ranks soon

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 09, 2021 06:24 PM IST
  • JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates: JEE Main 2021 result for session 4 is expected anytime soon. Candidates can check the NTA score, cut off, merit list from the official websites jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in.
AP EAMCET 2021 result, rank card out: Know how to check
AP EAMCET 2021 result, rank card out: Know how to check
exam results

AP EAMCET 2021 result, rank card out: Know how to check

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2021 12:39 PM IST
  • AP EAMCET 2021 results and rank cards have been released. Candidates who had appeared for the exam in August, can check their result and download their rank card from the official website.
SSC: CHSL 2018 final result, CHSL 2019 tier 2 exam result on Sept 30(ssc.nic.in)
SSC: CHSL 2018 final result, CHSL 2019 tier 2 exam result on Sept 30(ssc.nic.in)
exam results

SSC: CHSL 2018 final result, CHSL 2019 tier 2 exam result on Sept 30

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 08:04 PM IST
  • The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2018 final result and the second tier of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019 on September 30, the Commission has said today, September 7.
AP EAMCET 2021 result tomorrow: Know how to check
AP EAMCET 2021 result tomorrow: Know how to check
exam results

AP EAMCET 2021 result tomorrow: Know how to check

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 07:34 PM IST
  • AP EAMCET result for engineering stream will be released tomorrow, September 8. The result can be checked using registration or roll number of students.
Chhattisgarh Madrasa board result declared: Know how to check(https://www.facebook.com/DPRChhattisgarh/)
Chhattisgarh Madrasa board result declared: Know how to check(https://www.facebook.com/DPRChhattisgarh/)
exam results

Chhattisgarh Madrasa board result declared: Know how to check

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 05:45 PM IST
  • Chhattisgarh Madrasa board results have been declared today. Concerned students can check the result from the official website of the Board using their roll number and by selecting their number of attempt in the exam.
AP EAMCET results 2021 date and time: AP EAPCET ranks to be out on Sept 8(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
AP EAMCET results 2021 date and time: AP EAPCET ranks to be out on Sept 8(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
exam results

AP EAMCET results 2021 date and time: AP EAPCET ranks to be out on Sept 8 

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 04:30 PM IST
  • The result of AP EAPCET 2021, formerly AP EAMCET 2021, will be released tomorrow, September 8.
Assam CEE results 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results by visiting astu.ac.in.(astu.ac.in)
Assam CEE results 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results by visiting astu.ac.in.(astu.ac.in)
exam results

Assam CEE results 2021 declared, direct link to check rank card

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 02:08 PM IST
  • Assam CEE results 2021: Assam Science and Technology University has announced the Assam CEE Result 2021 on its official website.
Sikkim: Only 50% students are allowed to attend schools and education institutes at a time following resumption of in-person learning. (PTI/Photo/Representative use)
Sikkim: Only 50% students are allowed to attend schools and education institutes at a time following resumption of in-person learning. (PTI/Photo/Representative use)
exam results

Schools and colleges in Sikkim reopen after 6 months for senior classes

By Pramod Giri
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 11:46 AM IST
Sikkim has an estimated population of 650,000 and 762 schools, ranging from primary to senior secondary levels
