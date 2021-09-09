JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates: Session 4 NTA score, rank, cut-off soon
- JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates: JEE Main 2021 result for session 4, NTA score, cut off, merit list will be released on the following official websites: jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in, nta.ac.in.
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates: JEE Main 2021 result for session 4 is expected anytime soon. Candidates can check the NTA score, cut off, merit list on the following official websites: jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in, nta.ac.in.
Students can check the JEE main result using exam roll number.
JEE main result date, time has not been confirmed by the national testing agency (NTA), however, considering the registration schedule of IIT entrance exam, JEE advanced, for which JEE main is the sole eligibility condition, it is highly expected that the JEE main final result will be released today or latest by tomorrow. The JEE advanced registration begins on September 11 and the exam will be held on October 3.
This is the fourth session of JEE main 2021. This year, the exam was held four times; two additional sessions were added in the engineering entrance exam in order to give more time and chances to aspirants.
Follow all the updates here:
-
SEP 09, 2021 06:41 PM IST
JEE main result 2021: What if the candidate has forgotten application number
In case a candidate has forgotten the roll number or application number of the JEE main, they can retrieve it online.
Candidates can check their mails or SMS and note down the application number.
Application number is essential to check JEE main result.
-
SEP 09, 2021 06:23 PM IST
JEE main result 2021: Over 7 lakh candidates await score, rank
Close to 7.32 lakh candidates had registered for the JEE main fourth session exam. The result is expected anytime soon.
-
SEP 09, 2021 06:07 PM IST
JEE main result 2021 direct link
The direct link to check JEE main 2021 result is https://ntaresults.nic.in/resultservices/JEEMain2021auth
After the fourth session exam result is finalised, the NTA will update the result portal and candidates can login and download the rank card.
-
SEP 09, 2021 05:52 PM IST
JEE main was held in 13 languages
This year, JEE main was conducted for the second time in 13 languages (English, Hindi, Gujarati along with Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu).
-
SEP 09, 2021 05:46 PM IST
JEE Main result 2021: In March exam, 13 students had secured 100 percentile
A total of 13 students had secured 100 percentile in JEE main 2021 March exam. The result was declared on March 25.
-
SEP 09, 2021 05:37 PM IST
JEE main result 2021 session 4 awaited: Know why result may get cancelled?
“The result of JEE (Main) - 2021 of the candidate(s) who indulge in Unfair means Practices will be cancelled and will not be declared. Similarly, the result of those candidates who appear from the Centre other than the one allotted to them or allow another candidate/person to write the exam on his behalf will be cancelled," the NTA has said.
-
SEP 09, 2021 05:24 PM IST
JEE main result 2021 session 4 soon: What's next after result is announced?
After the JEE main result is out, the counseling dates will be announced.
For all admission related procedures/queries, the candidates are advised to refer to the website of JoSAA, Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB), or the concerned State Government/Institute after the declaration of result/ranks of JEE (Main) 2021.
-
SEP 09, 2021 05:21 PM IST
JEE main result 2021 soon: Why four exams this year?
JEE main was held four times this year so that students get more attempts to improve their scores to secure a seat in engineering college.
The result is awaited for the last session exam.
-
SEP 09, 2021 05:15 PM IST
JEE main result 2021 soon: Know where scores can be used
JEE main result 2021 is awaited. JEE main scores can be used for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments.
-
SEP 09, 2021 05:08 PM IST
JEE Main result 2021 link will be available on NTA portal
The national testing agency will host the JEE main 2021 result. Students have to login to the result link using their roll number and download the result and rank card.
-
SEP 09, 2021 05:05 PM IST
JEE Main result 2021 session 4 toppers list soon
The NTA would release the toppers list of JEE main session 4 along with the result.
Finally the all India rank list will be released for JEE main 2021.
-
SEP 09, 2021 05:00 PM IST
JEE main result 2021 session 4 date, time update
JEE main result 2021 for session 4 will be declared soon. While there is no confirmation on date, time, the NTA is expected to release it soon as JEE Advanced registration is expected to begin on September 11.
