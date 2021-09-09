JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates: Session 4 NTA score, rank, cut-off soon

JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates: JEE Main 2021 result for session 4 is expected anytime soon. Candidates can check the NTA score, cut off, merit list on the following official websites: jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in, nta.ac.in.

Students can check the JEE main result using exam roll number.

JEE main result date, time has not been confirmed by the national testing agency (NTA), however, considering the registration schedule of IIT entrance exam, JEE advanced, for which JEE main is the sole eligibility condition, it is highly expected that the JEE main final result will be released today or latest by tomorrow. The JEE advanced registration begins on September 11 and the exam will be held on October 3.

This is the fourth session of JEE main 2021. This year, the exam was held four times; two additional sessions were added in the engineering entrance exam in order to give more time and chances to aspirants.

