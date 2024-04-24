MP Board 10th Result declared, direct link and steps to check MPBSE marks on HT Portal
MP Board Class 10 results has been announced. Check for direct link and steps to check on HT portal here
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the Class 10 results. Students who appeared in the exam can check their results by visiting the official websites of the MPBSE - mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.
Candidates will have to furnish details like roll number and date of birth to check the results. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) officials conducted a press conference to announce the class 10 board exam results. Official shared details regarding the pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise pass percentage, and other information along with the declaration of the results.
Direct Link to check MP Board Class 10 results
The MP Board exam scorecard will contain the following details like name of student, roll number, class, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained and Grade/Percentage. The MP board 10th exam was held from February 5 to February 28, 2024. Over 9 lakh students appeared in the exams this year.
Steps to check results on HT Portal:
On the home page's top nav bar, click the Education link.
Go to the main page's nav bar and click on the Board test link.
A new page will appear, and candidates must click on the MP Board page link.
Go to the MP Board 10th result page by clicking on the link.
Fill in the required login information and submit.
The result will be displayed on the screen.
Review the result and save the page.
