 MP Board 10th Result declared, direct link and steps to check MPBSE marks on HT Portal - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MP Board 10th Result declared, direct link and steps to check MPBSE marks on HT Portal

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 24, 2024 04:10 PM IST

MP Board Class 10 results has been announced. Check for direct link and steps to check on HT portal here

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the Class 10 results. Students who appeared in the exam can check their results by visiting the official websites of the MPBSE - mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.

Students who appeared in the exam can check their results by visiting the official websites of the MPBSE - mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Students who appeared in the exam can check their results by visiting the official websites of the MPBSE - mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates will have to furnish details like roll number and date of birth to check the results. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) officials conducted a press conference to announce the class 10 board exam results. Official shared details regarding the pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise pass percentage, and other information along with the declaration of the results.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Direct Link to check MP Board Class 10 results

The MP Board exam scorecard will contain the following details like name of student, roll number, class, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained and Grade/Percentage. The MP board 10th exam was held from February 5 to February 28, 2024. Over 9 lakh students appeared in the exams this year.

MP Board Results LIVE Updates

Steps to check results on HT Portal:

On the home page's top nav bar, click the Education link.

Go to the main page's nav bar and click on the Board test link.

A new page will appear, and candidates must click on the MP Board page link.

Go to the MP Board 10th result page by clicking on the link.

Fill in the required login information and submit.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Review the result and save the page.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Exam Results / MP Board 10th Result declared, direct link and steps to check MPBSE marks on HT Portal
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On