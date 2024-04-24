MP Board Result 2024 Live: MPBSE 10th, 12th scores at 4 pm today

MP Board Result 2024 Live: The Madhya Pradesh Board (MPBSE) Class 10th and Class 12th results will be declared today, April 24. Once released, students can check MP board 10th, 12th results 2024 on the board's official websites, mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in. The scores will be revealed at 4 pm. The board has called a press conference to announce the result following which the scorecards download link will be activated. The result will be available on Hindustan Times as well. ...Read More

Check MP board 10th result on the HT Portal

MP board 12th result on the HT Portal

(Register/check marks at 4 pm).

The MP board Class 10 examination was held from February 5 to February 28, 2024 and the Class 12 examination took place from February 6 to March 5, 2024. Around 16 lakh candidates had registered for the MPBSE MP board 10th, 12th examinations this year.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates on MP Board Result 2024 date, time, direct link, how to check, etc.