New Delhi220C
Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024
    MP Board Result 2024 Live: MPBSE 10th, 12th scores at 4 pm today

    Apr 24, 2024 8:07 AM IST
    MP Board Result 2024 Live: Students can check marks on mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and HT Portal after 4 pm today, April 24. 
    MP Board Result 2024 Live: MPBSE 10th, 12th scores releasing today on mpresults.nic.in

    MP Board Result 2024 Live: The Madhya Pradesh Board (MPBSE) Class 10th and Class 12th results will be declared today, April 24. Once released, students can check MP board 10th, 12th results 2024 on the board's official websites, mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in. The scores will be revealed at 4 pm. The board has called a press conference to announce the result following which the scorecards download link will be activated. The result will be available on Hindustan Times as well. ...Read More

    Check MP board 10th result on the HT Portal 

    MP board 12th result on the HT Portal

    (Register/check marks at 4 pm).

    The MP board Class 10 examination was held from February 5 to February 28, 2024 and the Class 12 examination took place from February 6 to March 5, 2024. Around 16 lakh candidates had registered for the MPBSE MP board 10th, 12th examinations this year. 

    Follow this live blog for the latest updates on MP Board Result 2024 date, time, direct link, how to check, etc.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 24, 2024 8:09 AM IST

    MP Board Result 2024 Live: Class 12 scorecard download link, check marks after 4 pm

    Students can check Class 12 marks above after 4 pm.

    Apr 24, 2024 8:06 AM IST

    MP Board Result 2024 Live: Toppers' lists will be shared today

    MP Board Result 2024 Live: The MPBSE will announce names of Class 10 and Class 12 toppers today. The board will declare the results at 4 pm via a press conference, in which result data including the pass percentages of both classes, the total number of students and the toppers list will be revealed. 

    Apr 24, 2024 7:46 AM IST

    MP Board Result 2024 Live: Only online marks sheets today

    MP Board Result 2024 Live: The MPBSE will share only the online marks sheets today. Physical copies of the Class 10 and 12 marks sheets, along with pass certificates, will be sent to schools, which students can collect a few days later.

    Apr 24, 2024 7:38 AM IST

    MP Board Result 2024 Live: How to check marks on the HT Portal

    1. Go to hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams
    2. Go to the MP board page and select your class.
    3. Enter your roll number, login. 
    4. Check and download the Class 10 or Class 12 marks sheet. 
    Apr 24, 2024 7:26 AM IST

    MP Board Result 2024 Live: Over 2.7 lakh candidates got first division in Class 12 last year

    MP Board Result 2024 Live: In the MP board Class 12, most students passed with the first division.

    Class 12 1st division: 2,79,257 candidates 

    Second division: 1,21,507 candidates 

    Third division: 602 candidates.

    This year's MP board 10th, 12th results will be out in a few hours. The MPBSE has scheduled the result announcement for 4 pm today, April 24. 

    Apr 24, 2024 7:10 AM IST

    MP Board Result 2024 Live: How to check marks online

    1. Go to one of the board websites, mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.mponline.gov.in.
    2. Open the Class 10 or 12 result link, as required. 
    3. Enter your roll number and application number. 
    4. Check and download the MP board result.

    MP Board Result 2024 Live: Alternatively, students can also check their marks on Hindustan Times. Link given above. 

    Apr 24, 2024 6:59 AM IST

    MP Board Result 2024 Live: Around 55% students cleared Class 12 exam last year

    MP Board Result 2024 Live: In last year's Class 12 result of the MP board, the pss percentage was 55.28 per cent.

    Class 12th students registered: 7,29,426

    Appeared: 7.27.044

    Pass: 401366 

    Pass percentage: 55.28 per cent.

    Apr 24, 2024 6:57 AM IST

    MP Board Result 2024 Live: Class 10 pass percentage was 63.29 per cent last year

    MP Board Result 2024 Live: In last year's MP board Class 10 result, the overall pass percentage was 63.29 per cent. 

    Class 10 students registered: 8,20,014 

    Class 10 students appeared: 8,15,364 

    Class 10 students passed: 5,15,955 

    Class 10 overall pass percentage: 63.29 per cent

    Apr 24, 2024 6:42 AM IST

    MP Board Result 2024 Live: Register now, get alert on your phone when the link is active

    MP Board Result 2024 Live: The MP board results will be out at 4 pm today. Students can register now to get alerts on their mobile phones as soon as the results are available on the HT Portal:

    Register for MP board result alert

    Apr 24, 2024 6:40 AM IST

    MP Board Result 2024 Live: Direct link to check marks on the HT Portal

    MP Board Result 2024 Live: Madhya Pradesh Class 10 and 12 students can check their board exam marks on the HT Portal as well. If they face any difficulties in accessing the scorecards on the official websites, they can use this alternative link-

    MP board Class 10th, 12th results 2024 on HT portal

    Apr 24, 2024 6:38 AM IST

    MP Board Result 2024 Live: List of websites to check Madhya Pradesh board Class 10th, 12th results

    MP Board Result 2024 Live: The official websites shared by the board for Class 10 and 12 results are-

    • mpbse.nic.in
    • mpresults.nic.in and 
    • mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

    The scorecards will be available on the HT Portal as well. 

    Apr 24, 2024 6:36 AM IST

    MP Board Result 2024 Live: MPBSE 10th, 12th result time

    MP Board Result 2024 Live: The MPBSE will announce Madhya Pradesh board Class 10th and 12th results via a press conference scheduled for 4 pm. Soon after the press conference is over, students can visit the board websites or the HT portal to check their marks online. 

    Apr 24, 2024 6:35 AM IST

    MP Board Result 2024 Live: MPBSE Class 10th, 12th marks today

    The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare MP board Class 10th and 12th results 2024 today, April 24. 

    News education board exams MP Board Result 2024 Live: MPBSE 10th, 12th scores at 4 pm today
