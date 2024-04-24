 MP Board 12th Result 2024: MPBSE Inter results declared, check details - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
MP Board 12th Result 2024: MPBSE Inter results declared, check details

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 24, 2024 04:03 PM IST

MP Board Class 12 results has been announced. Check details here

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the Class 12 results. Students who appeared in the exam can check their results by visiting the official websites of the MPBSE - mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.

The MP board 12th exam was conducted from February 6 to March 5, 2024. Over 6 lakh students took the exam this year.(PTI Photo)
The MP board 12th exam was conducted from February 6 to March 5, 2024. Over 6 lakh students took the exam this year.

Candidates will have to furnish details like roll number and date of birth to check the results. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) officials conducted a press conference to announce the class 12 board exam results.

Candidates can check their results on HT Portal

Official shared details regarding the pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise pass percentage, and other information along with the declaration of the results.

The MP Board exam scorecard will contain the following details like name of student, roll number, class, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained and Grade/Percentage. The MP board 12th exam was conducted from February 6 to March 5, 2024. Over 6 lakh students took the exam this year.

Steps to download the results:

Visit mpresults.nic.in.

Click on the result link for your class

Log in with the required credentials and check the marks.

Download and save the page.

Follow LIVE Updates on MP Board Results 2024 here

Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Exam Results / MP Board 12th Result 2024: MPBSE Inter results declared, check details
