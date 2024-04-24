MP Board 12th Result declared, direct link and steps to check MPBSE marks on HT Portal

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the Class 12 results. Students who appeared in the exam can check their results by visiting the official websites of the MPBSE - mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. Students who appeared in the exam can check their results by visiting the official websites of the MPBSE - mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.(Hindustan Times)

Candidates will have to furnish details like roll number and date of birth to check the results. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) officials conducted a press conference to announce the class 12 board exam results. Official shared details regarding the pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise pass percentage, and other information along with the declaration of the results.

Direct Link to check MP Board Class 12 results

The MP Board exam scorecard will contain the following details like name of student, roll number, class, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained and Grade/Percentage. The MP board 12th exam was conducted from February 6 to March 5, 2024. Over 6 lakh students took the exam this year.

MP Board Results LIVE Updates

Steps to check results on HT Portal:

On the home page's top nav bar, click the Education link.

Go to the main page's nav bar and click on the Board test link.

A new page will appear, and candidates must click on the MP Board page link.

Go to the MP Board 12th result page by clicking on the link.

Fill in the required login information and submit.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Review the result and save the page.