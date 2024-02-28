National Science Day 2024: Theme of the year, vision, significance

National Science Day is celebrated every year on February 28 and the theme for this year is 'Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat'. National Science Day also celebrates the valuable contributions and sacrifices made by the scientists in our country for the development of science and technology.

The theme ‘Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat’ aims to reflect a strategic focus on promoting public appreciation for Science, Technology and Innovation and the accomplishments of Indian scientists to address challenges through home-grown technologies for overall well-being, mentions the Department of Science and Technology.

‘National Science Day’ which is being celebrated to commemorate the discovery of the ‘Raman Effect’, is also a day to celebrate the valuable contributions and sacrifices made by the scientists in our country for the development of science and technology.

The 'Raman Effect’ was discovered by physicist Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman, also known as CV Raman. For his contributions to science, he was awarded the Nobel Prize for science in 1930.

While emphasising the importance of making India Atmanirbhar through science, it underscores the need to address subjects that hold significance for humanity as a whole, says the Department of Science and Technology.

The theme was launched by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh on February 6, 2024.

“As the scientific community from the States S&T Councils have also joined for the launch of NSD Theme, I must say that together we can create an ecosystem that encourages scientific inquiry and collaboration across the nation to leverage the transformative power of science for the greater good,” said Professor Abhay Karandikar, Secretary DST.

