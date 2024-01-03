5 emerging study abroad destinations that every Indian student must know

Indian students are increasingly diversifying their study abroad options beyond the traditional destinations of the US, the UK, Australia, and Canada. This shift can be attributed to several factors including evolving policies and initiatives in various countries. Destinations such as Germany, Spain, France, Ireland, Dubai, Singapore, New Zealand, and Malta, are becoming attractive due to streamlined visa processes, increased accessibility to information, and rising incomes, making global education more feasible for Indian students.(Unsplash)

Which are the new emerging destinations and what are the big advantages? In an exclusive interview, Saurabh Arora, Founder & CEO, University Living, a global student housing marketplace, talks about the top 5 emerging destinations as well as the dos & don’ts of choosing a study abroad destination.

What are the emerging study destinations for Indian students?

France is actively welcoming Indian students, aiming to host 30,000 by 2030. Similarly, Germany's affordability and excellent education system have contributed to a remarkable 107% increase in Indian students in the past four years.

Spain has experienced an approximately 12% spurt in international student numbers within three years. In Singapore, the Indian student population has grown from 1,500 to 10,000 between July 2021 and March 2022. Additionally, Dubai's Indian student population is on the rise, particularly in primary and secondary education.

Ireland has tripled its international student population from 2010 to 2020, hosting over 25,000 students in 2021. Malta's English language training sector is rebounding, with a 103% increase in enrolments over 2021.

What are the big reasons for this shift?

What are the dos and don’ts of selecting an emerging study-abroad destination?

• Start by evaluating the visa processes and prioritise countries with streamlined and student-friendly visa procedures.

• Affordability is another key factor, considering the overall cost of education, including tuition fees, living expenses, and other costs, as emerging destinations often offer more budget-friendly options compared to traditional choices.

• Assess the language requirements for courses, as some countries may offer programs in English while others may demand proficiency in a specific language.

• Seek out institutions with strong reputations and accreditation.

• Research about the often overlooked aspects including support services like student housing, post-arrival settling-in services, and ongoing cost-of-living expenses.

What are the five emerging destinations & what are the advantages?

Germany: With its affordability and excellent education system offers numerous benefits, such as low-cost or free education, easy visa procedures, and a variety of English-taught programs.

Language requirements differ depending on the program. The cost of living is affordable with a monthly average for furnished accommodation being Euro 500-550 for sharing rooms and Euro 700-800 for private rooms.

Top Universities: BSBI, Arden University, Gisma, SRH Hochschule Berlin, the Technical University of Munich, and Ludwig Maximilian University, which offer highly regarded courses in engineering, computer science, and business administration.

Spain: Studying in Spain provides an enriching cultural experience, with popular fields of study such as tourism, architecture, and international business. The visa process usually takes between 30 and 60 days, and the cost of living is generally reasonable.

Cities like Barcelona, Madrid, Seville, Pamplona, and Valencia are renowned for their programs in law, arts and humanities, marketing and finance, STEM degrees, as well as Spanish language courses for international students.

Top Universities: The University of Barcelona is ranked among the top 100 universities in the world. Other top universities include the Autonomous University of Madrid, Pompeu Fabra University, Complutense University of Madrid, University of Valencia, Polytechnic University of Catalonia, Universidad Carlos III de Madrid, University of Granada, IE University, Universidad de Sevilla, and University of Salamanca.

France: Among the many advantages of studying in France is the streamlined visa process, including the 5-year short-stay Schengen visa for postgraduates. The visa process is relatively straightforward, with short-term visas taking around 6 days and long-term visas up to 1 month, with moderate fees.

France offers many globally recognised degrees, with popular courses to study in Paris in engineering, fashion, hospitality, dessert making, MBA, data analytics, marketing and arts. The official and mandatory language of instruction in France is French. Most academic programs at universities and educational institutions are conducted in French. However, there are also English-taught programs available, especially at the postgraduate level. The cost of living, including accommodation, is a bit high compared to its immediate neighbour Germany.

Top Universities: Université PSL, Institut Polytechnique de Paris, Sorbonne University, Université Paris-Saclay, École Normale Supérieure de Lyon, HEC Paris and Sciences Po University.

Malta: Malta is becoming popular because of its reasonable living expenses, and the use of English as a predominant language. Commonly pursued courses include business, tourism, and information technology. The visa application procedures are typically uncomplicated and take 7 to 15 days minimum. Accommodation options are very affordable.

Top University: Most famous is the University of Malta which offers a wide range of programs in fields such as finance, hospitality, and computer science, as well as Fine Arts, Graphic Design, Film Studies, and Performing Arts.

Dubai: Dubai is a popular choice for international students due to its cosmopolitan environment. The Dubai visa processing time for Indian students takes around 15 to 20 working days. Accommodation options include on-campus accommodation; shared apartments are more economical.

Top course options: Engineering, financial accounting, applied logistics management, architecture, management, MBA, etc.

Top universities: University of Wollongong in Dubai, American University in Dubai (AUD), The British University in Dubai (BUiD), Middlesex University Dubai, American University in the Emirates, Institute of Management Technology - Dubai (IMTD), Canadian University Dubai, Zayed University UAE, and Murdoch University Dubai.