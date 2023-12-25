Study Abroad: Check out the scholarships offered by the government & other institutions in Ireland

India is the world’s largest source of international students, and Indian students are poised to become the largest international student population in Ireland, according to the latest insights of Apply Board, a global education technology platform. In 2022-23, Indian students accounted for a total 4,735 enrolments signifying a 17.8% surge year over year (YoY). Based on the current growth trajectories, Indian students will soon surpass the US students to become Ireland’s number one student population. Study Abroad: Check out the scholarships offered in Ireland

Since Ireland is becoming a very popular study abroad destination for Indian students, it is a good time to look at the scholarship opportunities that the government of Ireland offers to non-European Union (EU) students, including Indian students. These scholarships are offered by the Irish government, Irish higher education institutions, and other organisations. Read more feature stories here

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Government of Ireland International Education Scholarship:

The Government of Ireland International Education Scholarship programme supports high-calibre international students who wish to study at master’s or doctoral level in Ireland. The programme is funded by the Government of Ireland in partnership with Irish higher education institutions and managed by the Higher Education Authority of Ireland. Under the initiative, 60 scholarships are awarded each year for one year of full-time study at a master’s or PhD level.

Successful candidates must have an offer of a place at an eligible Irish higher education institution. The scholarship consists of a stipend amounting to €10,000 for one year of full-time study at master’s or PhD level and awards a full fee waiver. This annual scholarship programme will be open to application from January.

Also read: Here are the top higher education trends to look out for in 2024

Institution-specific scholarships

Irish higher education institutions offer their own scholarships for international students, including Indian students. The scholarships vary from institution to institution, but are all merit based.

1. Trinity College Dublin: Offers Global Excellence Postgraduate Scholarships - partial scholarships valued between €2,500 and €5,000 that are awarded on the basis of academic merit. The award is applied as waiving off from the full tuition fees. These scholarships are open to students coming to non-business and non-CS programmes. Trinity also offers India Undergraduate scholarships that are valued up to €5,000 and also awarded on the basis of academic merit. The award is applied as waiving off the tuition fees for the first year only. These scholarships are open to students coming to non-STEM programmes.

2. University College Dublin (UCD): Offers a number of Global Excellence Scholarship to international students (on non-EU fees) who are starting a course at UCD in the September intake. To apply for the Global Excellence Scholarship, students must first have received an offer (or conditional offer) to study in an eligible UCD course. The deadline for 2024 intake for post-graduate students is February 28, 2024, and under-graduate students is March 31, 2024. The Global Excellence Scholarship is payable only toward the tuition fees of the successful candidate.

3. National College of Ireland: Has three kinds of scholarships for international students. For undergraduates, a scholarship of €2,000 automatic on merit of 70% and above in Grade 12. For postgraduates, €2,000–4,000 off automatically on merit basis. For applicants of their MSc Entrepreneurship and MSc Artificial Intelligence (for Business students), there is a tuition fee waiver of €5,000.

4. University of Galway: Recently announced its Global Achievement Scholarships 2024/2025 for all eligible undergraduate students with €2,000 reduction in their first year tuition fee. The application to the university’s fully funded Hardiman Scholarship for PhD candidates for 2024 is also now open. Shannon College of Hotel Management has unveiled its High School Star competition for Indian students, valued at €6,000.

5. Technological University of the Shannon (TUS): Offering merit-based scholarships to all international students between €1,000 to €4,000. All other Irish universities and colleges offer similar scholarships ranging from €1,000 off to half the tuition fee off. Information on these can be found on their individual websites. Check out other study abroad stories here

Other scholarships:

There are a number of other scholarships available for non-EU students, including Indian students. These scholarships are offered by organisations such as:

• The Irish Aid Fellowship Training Programme

• The Science Foundation Ireland (SFI)

• The European Union Erasmus+ program

How to apply for scholarships:

The application process for scholarships varies from scholarship to scholarship. However, most scholarships require students to submit the following documents:

• A completed application form

• Academic transcripts

• Letter(s) of recommendation

• A personal statement

Students may also be required to take an English language test, such as the IELTS or TOEFL.