Fill key positions, perform: UGC to 11 central universities

In its first ever performance audit of 11 central universities the Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry on December 15, asked them to address their individual gaps -- by focusing on employment oriented courses in some cases; strengthening infrastructure in others; and hiring faculty, administrative officers, and statutory functionaries in still others.

“The ministry, UGC (the University Grants Commission, which regulates higher education) and the central varsities signed memorandums of understanding (MOUs) regarding key parameters (for the assessment) earlier this year,’’ a government official said on condition of anonymity. “This was the first review on the basis of these parameters. The universities have drawn a road map about the areas in which their performance needs to be improved.” The vice-chancellors of central universities of Gujarat, Jharkhand, Kashmir, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Orissa, Sikkim participated in the review.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 09:16 IST