Haryana board class 10 result likely in end of May, beware of fake news: BSEH secretary

Updated: May 20, 2020 19:32 IST

Amid rumors that Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) class 10 exam results will be announced on Wednesday, BSEH secretary Rajiv Prasad said that the news was fake. Rajiv said that few people, including some media houses, have been running fake news that class 10 results will be declared on Wednesday.

“No official date of result has been decided yet and results will be declared after proper announcement. The result is likely to be announced in the end of this month. Even many people have shared the link for class 10 result which is also fake”,” the board secretary said.

The Haryana board had postponed the exams for class 10 and 12 on March 19 in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the country. Nearly 7.41 lakh students enrolled for class 10 and 12 board exams in the state this year.

Teachers evaluated copies at home

Rajiv Prasad said that nearly 6,000 teachers had evaluated class 10 board copies at home by April 22. “After evaluating the copies , the teachers had handed over the same to BEOs at 39 centres in the state. We are ready to declare result anytime in the end of May”, he added.

However, nearly 3.71 lakh students were eagerly waiting for class 10 result to be out at 4pm today. Students blamed social media users for spreading fake news. Many class 10 students were seen worried after they came to know that board is not declaring result on Wednesday.

Vikas Kumar, a resident of Bhiwani said that his parents told him that the board is announcing class 10 results on Wednesday. “I was waiting for the result throughout the day, but now I am disappointed after hearing that the board is not going to announce result today. Today, I realised that the trend of fake news is so harmful,” he said.