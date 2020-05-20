e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 20, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Haryana board class 10 result likely in end of May, beware of fake news: BSEH secretary

Haryana board class 10 result likely in end of May, beware of fake news: BSEH secretary

BSEH secretary Rajiv Prasad said that few people, including some media houses, have been running fake news that class 10 results will be declared on Wednesday.

education Updated: May 20, 2020 19:32 IST
Sunil Rahar
Sunil Rahar
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Representational image.
Representational image. (HT file)
         

Amid rumors that Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) class 10 exam results will be announced on Wednesday, BSEH secretary Rajiv Prasad said that the news was fake. Rajiv said that few people, including some media houses, have been running fake news that class 10 results will be declared on Wednesday.

“No official date of result has been decided yet and results will be declared after proper announcement. The result is likely to be announced in the end of this month. Even many people have shared the link for class 10 result which is also fake”,” the board secretary said.

The Haryana board had postponed the exams for class 10 and 12 on March 19 in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the country. Nearly 7.41 lakh students enrolled for class 10 and 12 board exams in the state this year.

Teachers evaluated copies at home

Rajiv Prasad said that nearly 6,000 teachers had evaluated class 10 board copies at home by April 22. “After evaluating the copies , the teachers had handed over the same to BEOs at 39 centres in the state. We are ready to declare result anytime in the end of May”, he added.

However, nearly 3.71 lakh students were eagerly waiting for class 10 result to be out at 4pm today. Students blamed social media users for spreading fake news. Many class 10 students were seen worried after they came to know that board is not declaring result on Wednesday.

Vikas Kumar, a resident of Bhiwani said that his parents told him that the board is announcing class 10 results on Wednesday. “I was waiting for the result throughout the day, but now I am disappointed after hearing that the board is not going to announce result today. Today, I realised that the trend of fake news is so harmful,” he said.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCyclone AmphanCovid-19Bihar Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In