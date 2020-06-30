e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 30, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IBPS RRB 2020 Notification released at ibps.in, check eligibility, important dates and other details here

IBPS RRB 2020 Notification released at ibps.in, check eligibility, important dates and other details here

IBPS RRB recruitment notification 2020 has been released. Click here to check eligibility, important dates and full details here.

education Updated: Jun 30, 2020 12:39 IST
hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini
hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IBPS RRB 2020 notification out
IBPS RRB 2020 notification out(HT file)
         

Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the official advertisement for recruitment of Group A officers scale 1, 2 and 3 and group B office assistant (multipurpose) under CRP RRB IX . The online application begins from July 1 and will end on July 21. Call letters for prelims test will be released on August 12.The exam is expected to be conducted in the month of September or October

Candidates for the post of office assistant will have to clear preliminary and mains exam for final selection while for the officers scale 1, the candidates will have to clear preliminary and main exam followed by an interview that will be conducted by NABARD and IBPS.

For the post of scale 2 and 3 generalist and specialists cadre, candidates will have to clear single online exam and interview.

Educational Qualification: 

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)-- Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent (a) Proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB/s (b) Desirable: Working knowledge of Computer.

Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager) ---- Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent. Preference will be given to the candidates having degree in Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry,Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics or Accountancy; Proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB/s* Desirable: working knowledge of Computer.

Officer Scale-II--- General Banking Officer (Manager)---- Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Preference will be given to the candidates having degree in Banking, Finance, Marketing, Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics and Accountancy. Two years as an officer in a Bank or Financial Institution.

Officer Scale-II Specialist Officers (Manager) ---Information Technology Officer ---- Bachelor’s degree from a recognised University in Electronics / Communication / Computer Science / Information Technology or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate.

Desirable: Certificate in ASP, PHP, C++, Java, VB, VC, OCP etc. One year (in the relevant field)

Chartered Accountant --- Certified Associate (CA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Experience- One Year as a Chartered Accountant.

Law Officer--- Degree from a recognised University in Law or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Experience-- Two years as an advocate or should have worked as Law Officer in Banks or Financial Institutions for a period of not less than two years.

Treasury Manager -- One Year (in the relevant field)

Chartered Accountant or MBA in Finance from a recognized university/ institution Marketing Officer MBA in Marketing from a recognized university with experience of one Year (in the relevant field).

Agricultural Officer -- Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Dairy/ Animal Husbandry/ Forestry/ Veterinary Science/ Agricultural Engineering/ Pisciculture from a recognized university or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate with experience of two Years (in the relevant field)

Officer Scale-III -(Senior Manager)-- Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Preference will be given to the candidates having Degree/ Diploma in Banking, Finance, Marketing, Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry,Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Co-operation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics and Accountancy with a minimum 5 years’ experience as an Officer in a Bank or Financial Institutions.

Click here for official notification

top news
India, China corp commanders start third round talks to ease border stand-off in Ladakh
India, China corp commanders start third round talks to ease border stand-off in Ladakh
We don’t share data with Chinese govt, says TikTok after India bans 59 mobile apps
We don’t share data with Chinese govt, says TikTok after India bans 59 mobile apps
India deploys T-90 tanks in Galwan Valley after China’s aggressive posturing at LAC
India deploys T-90 tanks in Galwan Valley after China’s aggressive posturing at LAC
Indian websites not accessible in China as Xi Jinping govt blocks VPN
Indian websites not accessible in China as Xi Jinping govt blocks VPN
After Pak stock exchange attack, security tightened outside Mumbai’s Taj hotel
After Pak stock exchange attack, security tightened outside Mumbai’s Taj hotel
New flu virus G4 in China can trigger pandemic, needs close monitoring
New flu virus G4 in China can trigger pandemic, needs close monitoring
It was Tendulkar’s idea to promote me as batsman, not Chappell’s: Pathan
It was Tendulkar’s idea to promote me as batsman, not Chappell’s: Pathan
India’s first covid vaccine candidate Covaxin approved for human trials
India’s first covid vaccine candidate Covaxin approved for human trials
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyUnlock 2 GuidelinesKerala SSLC Result 2020PM ModiDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In