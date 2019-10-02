IBPS RRB Clerk Office Assistant VIII Prelims Result 2019 declared at ibps.in

education

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the results of CRP VIII Office Assistant examination. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their results online at ibps.in.

IBPS had conducted the preliminary exam for office assistant from July 27 to August 1, 2019.

Candidates who have cleared the IBPS RRB CRP VIII Office Assistant prelims exam will have to appear for its main exam.

How to check IBPS RRB CRP VIII Result:

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Click on the link scrolling on the top that reads IBPS CRP VIII office assistant result status

Key in your login credentials

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Here’s the direct link to download IBPS RRB CRP VIII Result

IBPS RRB CRP VIII Office Assistant Main exam syllabus:

For the post of Office Assistant (Multi-purpose), candidates who will qualify in Preliminary Examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Main Examination. They will be provisionally allotted on the basis of the marks obtained by them in the Main Examination and the vacancies reported by the RRBs.

