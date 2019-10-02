e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 02, 2019

IBPS RRB Clerk Office Assistant VIII Prelims Result 2019 declared at ibps.in

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Result 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the results of CRP VIII Clerk Office Assistant examination. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their results online at ibps.in.

education Updated: Oct 02, 2019 11:12 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IBPS RRB Office Assistant Result 2019 declared
IBPS RRB Office Assistant Result 2019 declared(HT File)
         

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the results of CRP VIII Office Assistant examination. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their results online at ibps.in.

IBPS had conducted the preliminary exam for office assistant from July 27 to August 1, 2019.

Candidates who have cleared the IBPS RRB CRP VIII Office Assistant prelims exam will have to appear for its main exam.

How to check IBPS RRB CRP VIII Result:

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Click on the link scrolling on the top that reads IBPS CRP VIII office assistant result status

Key in your login credentials

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Here’s the direct link to download IBPS RRB CRP VIII Result

IBPS RRB CRP VIII Office Assistant Main exam syllabus:

For the post of Office Assistant (Multi-purpose), candidates who will qualify in Preliminary Examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Main Examination. They will be provisionally allotted on the basis of the marks obtained by them in the Main Examination and the vacancies reported by the RRBs.

Hindustantimes

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 10:52 IST

tags
top news
In PM Modi’s NYT tribute to the Mahatma, he proposes the Einstein challenge
In PM Modi’s NYT tribute to the Mahatma, he proposes the Einstein challenge
Oct 02, 2019 16:44 IST
At meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, NSA Doval talks Kashmir, Aramco attack
At meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, NSA Doval talks Kashmir, Aramco attack
Oct 02, 2019 15:33 IST
UK court rejects Pak’s claim to £35 million in favour of India, Nizam
UK court rejects Pak’s claim to £35 million in favour of India, Nizam
Oct 02, 2019 16:23 IST
Hindustan Times and the Mahatma
Hindustan Times and the Mahatma
Oct 02, 2019 09:11 IST
Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: The man who chronicled Gandhi
Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: The man who chronicled Gandhi
Oct 02, 2019 13:29 IST
Gandhi @ 150: Visualizing the Mahatma’s engagement with India of 2019
Gandhi @ 150: Visualizing the Mahatma’s engagement with India of 2019
Oct 02, 2019 11:27 IST
Following the Mahatma’s footsteps, do your bit for people around you
Following the Mahatma’s footsteps, do your bit for people around you
Oct 02, 2019 15:10 IST
Gandhi Jayanti: A tribute for the ages by Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
Gandhi Jayanti: A tribute for the ages by Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
Oct 02, 2019 13:11 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreGandhi Jayanti UpdatesIPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News