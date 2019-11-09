e-paper
ICAI CA exams postponed, check details here

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has postponed the CA examinations that were scheduled to be conducted today, November 9.

education Updated: Nov 09, 2019 15:59 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ICAI CA exams postponed
ICAI CA exams postponed(HT file)
         

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has postponed the CA examinations that were scheduled to be conducted today, November 9. The decision was taken on account of Ayodhya verdict due to which all schools and colleges in various parts of the country.

“In view of the reports gathered via media about closure of school & colleges at various parts of the country, ALL ICAI EXAMINATIONS Foundation Paper 1, Final Paper 5, IRM Paper 1, INTT AT & DISA ET scheduled for 9th Nov 2019 in India and abroad stand postponed to a later date” ICAI tweeted from its official handle.

 

ICAI CA Foundation November exams were scheduled to commence from 9 November and they were scheduled on four dates – 9, 13, 15, and 17 November.

