Home / Education / IGNOU Student Innovation Award 2020: Entries invited, check details here

IGNOU Student Innovation Award 2020: Entries invited, check details here

IGNOU Student Innovation Award 2020: Interested and eligible students of IGNOU can submit the details of their innovations in the prescribed format to the Director, NCIDE, IGNOU, through e-mail at ncide@ignou.ac.in on or before October 20, 2020.

education Updated: Sep 30, 2020 18:05 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indira Gandhi National Open University. (HT file)
IGNOU Student Innovation Award 2020: The National Centre for Innovations in Distance Education (NCIDE), IGNOU has invited entries from varsity students for the Student Innovation Award 2020 on its official website.

According to the media release issued by the varsity, interested and eligible students of IGNOU can submit the details of their innovations in the prescribed format to the Director, NCIDE, IGNOU, through e-mail at ncide@ignou.ac.in on or before October 20, 2020.

Every year, the varsity identifies the best innovator students and gives them “Student Innovation Awards” on the Foundation Day of the University.

Giving details of the categories of awards, Dr. Oum Praksh Sharma, Director, NCIDE said that the innovation can be in the field of HealthCare and Biomedical Devices; Agriculture and Rural Development; Food Processing and Packaging; Smart Transport and Traffic Management; Renewable and Affordable Energy and Alternate Fuel; Clean and Potable Water and Water Management; Waste Management and Disposal; Technology Based Innovation (i.e. ICT and IoT based Technologies, Security and Surveillance Systems, Cyber-physical Systems, Blockchain, Cognitive Computing, Cloud Computing, etc.); Robotics and Drones including AI & ML; Social and Environmental Issues; Smart City and Urban Development; Technology-based Education System and Other emerging areas of Innovation and Startup opportunity.

The selected best three entries will be awarded Cash Prizes, Trophies, and Certificates by the University.

The prescribed format and guidelines for submitting entries can be downloaded from https://sites.aooale.com/ianou.ac.in/navrieti/sia-2020.

