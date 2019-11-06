IIIT Delhi girl bags annual package of Rs 1.45 crore

education

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 13:34 IST

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Delhi’s placement record continues to be impressive, the students from the batch graduating in 2020 have already received a total of 562 offers including 310 full time offers and 252 Internship offers, which includes 01 international offer made by Facebook.

A Computer Science woman engineer bagged the highest pay package of over Rs 1.45 crore and a couple of other students got pay packages close to Rs 43 lakh & Rs 33 lakh. Currently the campus average compensation is Rs.16.33 lakh and median is Rs.14.85 lakh inclusive of all UG and PG programmes.

Some of the top companies which recruited from the campus include, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Goldman Sachs, Adobe, Qualcomm, Nvidia, Wadhwani AI, WDC, Tower Research, HSBC MathWorks, Harmon Kardon, Reliance &Samsung R&D etc.

Some of the top companies offering internship to the students included NetApp making 04 offers, Nvidia making 08 offers, Tower Research offering 04 students, Adobe closed with 04 offers, Amazon 06 offers ,06 students got lucky with Google and to top it all 01 international Facebook London.

Companies that were among the first time visitors to the campus included NetApp that offered internship to 04 students, Nvidia offered internship to 08 students, a B.Tech CSE 2021 batch student got an internship offer from Facebook London with a stipend of Rs. 3 lakh and 31 thousand, 04r B.Tech CSE 2021 batch students got internship offers from Tower Research on a stipend of Rs. 1 Lakh, 06 B.Tech CSE and CSAM 2021 batch students got internship offers from Google on a stipend of Rs. 93000, and Harmon Kardon made 07 full time offers to IIIT-Delhi students on a CTC of Rs. 15 Lakh.

