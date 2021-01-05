IISc KVPY admit card 2020 released at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in, here’s direct link

education

IISc KVPY admit card 2020: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has released the admit card for IISc KVPY examination on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the IISc KVPY examination can download their hall tickets online at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.

How to download IISc KVPY admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Admit card”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The IISc KVPY admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.