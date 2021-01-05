e-paper
IISc KVPY admit card 2020 released at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in, here’s direct link

IISc KVPY admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the IISc KVPY examination can download their hall tickets online at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.

education Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 19:52 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IISc KVPY admit card 2020.
IISc KVPY admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
         

IISc KVPY admit card 2020: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has released the admit card for IISc KVPY examination on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the IISc KVPY examination can download their hall tickets online at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.

Direct link to download IISc KVPY admit card 2020.

How to download IISc KVPY admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Admit card”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The IISc KVPY admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.

