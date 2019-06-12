JEE Advanced 2019: Students jittery ahead of declaration of results

As the declaration of results of Joint Entrance Examination– Advanced (JEE-Advanced) 2019 conducted by IIT Roorkee is just a day away, stress has gripped students here in the Uttar Pradesh capital. Results are to be declared on Friday (June 14).

Gaurav Niranjan, who did his class 12 from the GD Goenka Public School, says, “I’m a bit nervous but I may clear the cut-off. I want to pursue computer science because I have always been curious about computer since childhood.”

“I think I will be somewhere near the cut-off as far as my JEE-Advanced result is concerned,” said Aditya Kumar Gupta (18), another student of GD Goenka who scored 87 percentile in JEE mains and he also wants to pursue computer science.

Sajal Nigam, a student of Study Hall School who scored 91.6% in class 12, qualified the JEE-Mains with 98.2%.

“Results can never be predicted. I have given my best and hope to get good result. Since my uncle is an IITian himself, he guided me a lot,” he says.

“I cannot exactly predict my result. I feel that the paper was quite lengthy. But I am sure I will clear the cut-off,” says Kanishk Gandhi.

Another aspirant Utkarsh Pratap Singh has similar views about his result. Aashrita, another 18-year-old student of GD Goenka who aspires to be an IITian, says she is extremely nervous about her result.

“I may clear the cut-off and may score a decent rank,” she hopes. “To de-stress, I play tennis in the evening and watch movies through the day,” she shares.

Another candidate Somya Misra hopes to clear the cut-off with a decent score. She wants to pursue computer science or IT but she also has alternative plan.

She has appeared for AKTU exam too and filled forms of other private institutes as well.

“I unwind by playing badminton for three to four hours,” she says. At JEE Advanced-2019, candidates found the paper moderate.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 18:57 IST