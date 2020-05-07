e-paper
JEE-Advanced to be conducted on August 23: HRD Minister

On Tuesday, while conducting a webinar on social media, HRD Minister said that the JEE(Advanced) exam will be held in August while the dates will be announced later.

education Updated: May 07, 2020 19:02 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. (HT file)
         

The JEE Advanced Exam will be conducted on August 23, HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Thursday.

Minister Pokhriyal conveyed his best wishes to the students who will be appearing for the JEE Advanced examination on microblogging site, Twitter.  

The minister on the webinar also said that the JEE (Main) exam to admission in engineering colleges will be held from July 18 to 23 while the NEET exam for admission into medical colleges will be held on July 26.

(With inputs from ANI)

