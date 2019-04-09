JEE Main analysis of Paper 1 held on April 9; 10 points based on students’ feedback

The second day of JEE Main 2019 Paper-1 for those aspiring for B.E./B.Tech was held on Tuesday. Here are the reactions from Students about JEE Main Paper 1 held on April 9, 2019 (Forenoon Session):

1) There were no changes in the pattern of Paper -1 of JEE (Main) compared to previous years or January Session. Questions covered almost all chapters from the three subjects Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The spread of questions was from almost all chapters from Class 11 and 12. However, more weightage was given to Class 12 in chemistry.

(2) The paper had three parts :

Part-I: Physics with 30 questions, marking scheme (+4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted)

Part-II: Chemistry with 30 questions, marking scheme (+4 for correct response , -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted)

Part-III: Mathematics with 30 questions, marking scheme (+4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted)

(4) All questions were of multiple choice with single correct answer objective type.

(5)The level of difficult as per feedback from students:

Mathematics: Easy but Lengthy. Our students reported questions were easy but needed more time to solve. No question asked from Mathematical Induction, Probability, Heights and Distance.

Physics: Moderate Level and easier compared yesterday’s papers.

Chemistry: Easy. Some questions were directly from NCERT and were fact based. No tricks involved as such in any question. One question on assertion reasoning was asked.

(6)Overall the paper was of Easy to Moderate level as per students. The toughest amongst the three was Physics followed by Maths and then Chemistry as per students.

(7) As compared to last year, this year paper was of easy to moderate level as per students. More focus was however given to NCERT.

(8) As compared to January session the paper was almost of similar level as per students. Physics was of moderate level.

(9) No errors were reported from students as such.

(10) The students left the exam hall at 12:30 pm.

(Mr Ramesh Batlish is an expert at FIITJEE. Views expressed here are personal. FIITJEE team will however cross check the same and come up with detailed solutions once the question papers are released by NTA.)

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 14:50 IST