e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 20, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren inaugurates Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren inaugurates Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs

Inaugurating the websites on Monday, Soren said that it will prove to be beneficial for sportspersons.

education Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 13:48 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Ranchi
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.(HT file)
         

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren inaugurated the website of Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs and Jharkhand Sportspersons Registration portal.

Inaugurating the websites on Monday, Soren said that it will prove to be beneficial for sportspersons.

“Sports are an important part of this state, there is much talent in the state in the sports field. Very soon qualified and financially weak sportsmen will get the benefit of direct recruitment in state,” he said thanking the sports department for their efforts.

Soren said that in the first phase of direct recruitment, 32 players will be given recruitment letters in the first month. He also spoke about creating playgrounds at panchayat level and identifying and training sportspersons from a young age.

The Chief Minister later also said that the Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at Medica Hospital in Ranchi, was shifted to MGM Hospital in Chennai by an air ambulance.

Mahto was undergoing treatment at Medica hospital in Ranchi for the past few days, but his condition was not stable.

On his request, a team of experts doctors from Chennai arrived to treat him and upon their advice he was sent to Chennai.

After testing positive, state Education Minister was admitted at RIMS, but shifted to Medica hospital on October 1.

tags
top news
PM Modi to address the nation at 6pm
PM Modi to address the nation at 6pm
India’s daily Covid-19 cases less than 50,000 for first time in 3 months
India’s daily Covid-19 cases less than 50,000 for first time in 3 months
Pak ISI finds its inspiration in IS tactics, preps to rain drone bombs in J&K
Pak ISI finds its inspiration in IS tactics, preps to rain drone bombs in J&K
Pakistan lifts ban on TikTok after the app promises to moderate content
Pakistan lifts ban on TikTok after the app promises to moderate content
Punjab CM tables draft resolution against Centre’s farm laws
Punjab CM tables draft resolution against Centre’s farm laws
Covid-19: Bulk of Mumbai’s cases aged 30-59 years, 5% are children and teenagers
Covid-19: Bulk of Mumbai’s cases aged 30-59 years, 5% are children and teenagers
North-east border disputes: All you need to know
North-east border disputes: All you need to know
CSK vs RR Review and KXIP vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
CSK vs RR Review and KXIP vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020Tablighi Jamaat membersOdisha Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In