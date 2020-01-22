e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Home / Education / JKBOSE D.El.Ed counselling Result 2019-21: Here’s list of candidates and allotted colleges

JKBOSE D.El.Ed counselling Result 2019-21: Here’s list of candidates and allotted colleges

The allotment of the colleges is being done in regard to the candidate’s preferences during the counselling session. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Jan 22, 2020 13:15 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Candidates shall report to their respective heads of the concerned institutes by January 24, 2020, for completion of the admission process.
Candidates shall report to their respective heads of the concerned institutes by January 24, 2020, for completion of the admission process. (HT file)
         

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has declared the result of the counselling process for admission in two year D.El.Ed course for 2019-21 sessions. The list of candidates who have been tentatively allotted colleges after counselling has been released.

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has also released an official notification regarding the tentative allotment of the colleges to those candidates who have participated in the counselling process for the admission in two years D.El.Ed course for 2019-21 sessions.

As per the notification, the allotment of the colleges is being done in regard to the candidate’s preferences during the counselling session. The tentative allotment is being made in the 17 provisionally affiliated colleges, from which the candidates have made their choices.

Here’s the allotment list:

“Candidates shall report to their respective heads of the concerned institutes by January 24, 2020, for completion of the admission process, and their regular classes will start functioning immediately w.e.f. January 27, 2020,” reads the notification.

tags
top news
In rebuttal to Chavan on 2014 govt claim, Sena jabs BJP for ‘mask factory’
In rebuttal to Chavan on 2014 govt claim, Sena jabs BJP for ‘mask factory’
Supreme Court refuses to defer CAA implementation, hearing after 4 weeks
Supreme Court refuses to defer CAA implementation, hearing after 4 weeks
Kejriwal to fight for New Delhi seat with ‘Chak De’ star, cab driver and 90 others
Kejriwal to fight for New Delhi seat with ‘Chak De’ star, cab driver and 90 others
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
In 10 points, Supreme Court hearing on Citizenship Act petitions explained
In 10 points, Supreme Court hearing on Citizenship Act petitions explained
Analysis | US commander-in-chief isn’t reading New Delhi’s memos on Kashmir
Analysis | US commander-in-chief isn’t reading New Delhi’s memos on Kashmir
Tata Motors launches Altroz hatchback at Rs 5.29 lakh
Tata Motors launches Altroz hatchback at Rs 5.29 lakh
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
trending topics
WhatsApp Dark ModeDonald TrumpPrashant KishorCitizenship actSamsung Galaxy S20 SaleCBSE 12th Exam TipsAlia BhattDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News