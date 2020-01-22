JKBOSE D.El.Ed counselling Result 2019-21: Here’s list of candidates and allotted colleges

education

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 13:15 IST

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has declared the result of the counselling process for admission in two year D.El.Ed course for 2019-21 sessions. The list of candidates who have been tentatively allotted colleges after counselling has been released.

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has also released an official notification regarding the tentative allotment of the colleges to those candidates who have participated in the counselling process for the admission in two years D.El.Ed course for 2019-21 sessions.

As per the notification, the allotment of the colleges is being done in regard to the candidate’s preferences during the counselling session. The tentative allotment is being made in the 17 provisionally affiliated colleges, from which the candidates have made their choices.

Here’s the allotment list:

“Candidates shall report to their respective heads of the concerned institutes by January 24, 2020, for completion of the admission process, and their regular classes will start functioning immediately w.e.f. January 27, 2020,” reads the notification.