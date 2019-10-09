Mohan Bhagwat calls for ‘radical transformation’ in education system

education

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 09:54 IST

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that there is a need for “radical transformation” in the education system from curriculum to teachers’ training.

“We feel the need for a radical transformation from curriculum to teachers’ training. This cannot be achieved through mere structural changes,” Bhagwat said at an RSS event here.

“We need an education system which gives comprehensive knowledge and pride about our language (Swa Bhasha), our attire (Swa Bhoosha), our culture (Swa Sanskriti), our ancestors (Swa Purvaj),” he added.

Bhagwat also expressed his concern on security of women.

“A high responsibility of imparting ‘samskars’ rests in the family. It is a matter of great concern that women feel unsafe today. The sanctity and decency of our culture is to be instilled in the men’s approach towards women,” he said.

The RSS chief said that media has a major role in awakening the society and creating a conducive social atmosphere.

“If the media joins in creating a constructive atmosphere, this endeavour will gain momentum,” he said.

