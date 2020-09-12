Mumbai boy Swayam gets 100 percentile in JEE Main, Maharashtra topper among girls Indrayani scores 99.97

education

Results for the second phase of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains conducted earlier this month was announced late last night. Mumbai’s Swayam Shashank Chube topped the score with 100 percentile along with 24 students from across the country. Among girl candidates, Nagpur resident Indrayani Tayade topped Maharashtra with a score of 99.97 percentile.

“Swayam has been very focused on his preparation for the JEE exams, and would spend four to five hours studying over his classes,” said Dr Shashank Chube, father. Swayam’s parents are doctors and his father has a clinic in Lower Parel.

For the past two years, the Chubes, while originally residents of Dadar, had temporarily shifted base to Marol, Andheri, to ensure their son saved travel time to and from classes. “Now, his focus is to ace JEE Advanced exam and then opt for a seat and course of his choice in an IIT,” added the father.

While Telangana bagged maximum 100 percentile scorers with 8 toppers, Delhi is at the second spot with 5 of the 100 percentile scorers followed by Rajasthan (4), Andhra Pradesh (3), Haryana (2 ) and one candidate each from Gujarat and Maharashtra.

After a delay of more than four months due to the nation-wide lockdown and increasing Covid-19 cases, the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the second phase of JEE Mains exams in batches between September 1 and 6. All safety protocols were followed across 232 cities and 660 exam centres, said the official NTA press statement.

While students were allowed to challenge any questions between September 8 and 10, the final answer key was released by NTA around 11.30pm Friday. By 12.30am, students could check their individual scores on the NTA website.

Since 2019, JEE Mains is conducted in two phases--January and April. The April exam was conducted in September this year. While 8.41 lakh candidates had registered for the April/September exam, only 6.35 lakh students appeared for the exam held earlier this month, which included 4.8 lakh students who had appeared for the exam in the January session as well.

“As per our rules, for those candidates who appeared for both the January and April/September examinations, their better of the two scores have been accounted for,” said the official statement of NTA.

The top 2.50 lakh candidates of the JEE Mains examination will now be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced exam on September 27. JEE Advanced is the one-stop entry to the premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). IIT Delhi will act as the exam conducting authority for JEE Advanced this year.