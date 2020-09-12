e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Mumbai boy Swayam gets 100 percentile in JEE Main, Maharashtra topper among girls Indrayani scores 99.97

Mumbai boy Swayam gets 100 percentile in JEE Main, Maharashtra topper among girls Indrayani scores 99.97

Mumbai’s Swayam Shashank Chube topped the score with 100 percentile along with 24 students from across the country. Among girl candidates, Nagpur resident Indrayani Tayade topped Maharashtra with a score of 99.97 percentile.

education Updated: Sep 12, 2020 13:11 IST
Shreya Bhandary
Shreya Bhandary
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Swayam Shashank Chube
Swayam Shashank Chube
         

Results for the second phase of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains conducted earlier this month was announced late last night. Mumbai’s Swayam Shashank Chube topped the score with 100 percentile along with 24 students from across the country. Among girl candidates, Nagpur resident Indrayani Tayade topped Maharashtra with a score of 99.97 percentile.

“Swayam has been very focused on his preparation for the JEE exams, and would spend four to five hours studying over his classes,” said Dr Shashank Chube, father. Swayam’s parents are doctors and his father has a clinic in Lower Parel.

For the past two years, the Chubes, while originally residents of Dadar, had temporarily shifted base to Marol, Andheri, to ensure their son saved travel time to and from classes. “Now, his focus is to ace JEE Advanced exam and then opt for a seat and course of his choice in an IIT,” added the father.

While Telangana bagged maximum 100 percentile scorers with 8 toppers, Delhi is at the second spot with 5 of the 100 percentile scorers followed by Rajasthan (4), Andhra Pradesh (3), Haryana (2 ) and one candidate each from Gujarat and Maharashtra.

After a delay of more than four months due to the nation-wide lockdown and increasing Covid-19 cases, the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the second phase of JEE Mains exams in batches between September 1 and 6. All safety protocols were followed across 232 cities and 660 exam centres, said the official NTA press statement.

While students were allowed to challenge any questions between September 8 and 10, the final answer key was released by NTA around 11.30pm Friday. By 12.30am, students could check their individual scores on the NTA website.

Since 2019, JEE Mains is conducted in two phases--January and April. The April exam was conducted in September this year. While 8.41 lakh candidates had registered for the April/September exam, only 6.35 lakh students appeared for the exam held earlier this month, which included 4.8 lakh students who had appeared for the exam in the January session as well.

“As per our rules, for those candidates who appeared for both the January and April/September examinations, their better of the two scores have been accounted for,” said the official statement of NTA.

The top 2.50 lakh candidates of the JEE Mains examination will now be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced exam on September 27. JEE Advanced is the one-stop entry to the premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). IIT Delhi will act as the exam conducting authority for JEE Advanced this year.

tags
top news
Changing Chinese positions on Ladakh
Changing Chinese positions on Ladakh
Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over Covid-19 management, GDP decline, job losses
Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over Covid-19 management, GDP decline, job losses
Delhi Assembly panel summons Facebook official
Delhi Assembly panel summons Facebook official
Delhi Metro resumes on all lines with increased vigilance
Delhi Metro resumes on all lines with increased vigilance
‘Govt made sure homeowners had a say when we built their homes’: PM
‘Govt made sure homeowners had a say when we built their homes’: PM
Jammu and Kashmir announces Rs 5 lakh annual health insurance for residents
Jammu and Kashmir announces Rs 5 lakh annual health insurance for residents
Lucknow to have country’s ‘largest’ start-up incubator
Lucknow to have country’s ‘largest’ start-up incubator
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In