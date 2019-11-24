e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 24, 2019

NAAC chairman Virander Singh Chauhan stresses on empowering women for country’s growth

NAAC is an autonomous institution of the University Grants Commission that evaluates higher educational institutions for its conformance to quality standards.

education Updated: Nov 24, 2019 13:59 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jaipur
NAAC Chairman on Saturday stressed upon encouraging women in all fields for enhancing the country’s growth. (Representational image)
NAAC Chairman on Saturday stressed upon encouraging women in all fields for enhancing the country’s growth. (Representational image)(HT file)
         

National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) executive chairman Virander Singh Chauhan on Saturday stressed upon encouraging women in all fields for enhancing the country’s growth.

Chauhan encouraged students to work hard pointing out that there is no substitute for hard work, honesty and integrity in achieving success.

“India is considered as one of the fastest growing nations in its time. However, there is still a lot to be done,” he said while speaking at a function at J K Lakshmipat University in Jaipur.

The head of NAAC added that we must take women in big numbers across all fields to make our growth substantial.

He also urged the students to take part in the growth and developemnt of the country.

Vice-chancellor of the university R L Raina, pro-chancellor R P Singhania and others were present in the function.

NAAC is an autonomous institution of the University Grants Commission that evaluates higher educational institutions for its conformance to quality standards.

tags
top news
India smash Bangladesh by innings & 46 runs in D/N test, seal series 2-0
India smash Bangladesh by innings & 46 runs in D/N test, seal series 2-0
Court seeks Maharashtra governor’s letter, decision on floor test tomorrow
Court seeks Maharashtra governor’s letter, decision on floor test tomorrow
‘I’m safe’: NCP leader who was reported ‘missing’ after Maharashtra twist
‘I’m safe’: NCP leader who was reported ‘missing’ after Maharashtra twist
Professor in ‘shock’ after Maharashtra twist; applies for leave, gets a no
Professor in ‘shock’ after Maharashtra twist; applies for leave, gets a no
Ajit Pawar removed as legislature wing leader, NCP tells governor Koshyari
Ajit Pawar removed as legislature wing leader, NCP tells governor Koshyari
‘World’s youngest genius’, 6-year-old Chennai girl solves Rubik’s cube blindfolded
‘World’s youngest genius’, 6-year-old Chennai girl solves Rubik’s cube blindfolded
The Air Force employee who takes permission to play cricket for Bangladesh
The Air Force employee who takes permission to play cricket for Bangladesh
New Nokia smartphone to launch on December 5: Key specs already leaked
New Nokia smartphone to launch on December 5: Key specs already leaked
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News