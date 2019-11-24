NAAC chairman Virander Singh Chauhan stresses on empowering women for country’s growth

education

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 13:59 IST

National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) executive chairman Virander Singh Chauhan on Saturday stressed upon encouraging women in all fields for enhancing the country’s growth.

Chauhan encouraged students to work hard pointing out that there is no substitute for hard work, honesty and integrity in achieving success.

“India is considered as one of the fastest growing nations in its time. However, there is still a lot to be done,” he said while speaking at a function at J K Lakshmipat University in Jaipur.

The head of NAAC added that we must take women in big numbers across all fields to make our growth substantial.

He also urged the students to take part in the growth and developemnt of the country.

Vice-chancellor of the university R L Raina, pro-chancellor R P Singhania and others were present in the function.

NAAC is an autonomous institution of the University Grants Commission that evaluates higher educational institutions for its conformance to quality standards.