National Teachers' Award 2020: Hamirpur teacher honoured

National Teachers’ Award 2020: Hamirpur teacher honoured

Nardev Singh has worked on developing low-cost learning materials and also made good use of information and communication technology.

education Updated: Sep 05, 2020 20:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Nardev Singh
Nardev Singh
         

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, Nardev Singh, a chemistry lecturer at Government Senior Secondary School, Biar village, Hamirpur, was honoured with the National Teachers’ Award at New Delhi by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Singh has worked on developing low-cost learning materials and also made good use of information and communication technology.

He has helped educate the underprivileged and reached out to the local communities to ensure higher enrolment. Singh also helped conduct fund-raising programmes to improve the school infrastructure.

Born on April 19, 1970, Singh completed his initial education from Jeoli Devi village in Hamirpur. He completed his graduation from Government Degree College, Dharamshala, after which he joined a school in Shahtalai as teacher. He has received many state-level awards.

