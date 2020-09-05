National Teachers’ Award 2020: Hamirpur teacher honoured

education

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 20:39 IST

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, Nardev Singh, a chemistry lecturer at Government Senior Secondary School, Biar village, Hamirpur, was honoured with the National Teachers’ Award at New Delhi by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Singh has worked on developing low-cost learning materials and also made good use of information and communication technology.

He has helped educate the underprivileged and reached out to the local communities to ensure higher enrolment. Singh also helped conduct fund-raising programmes to improve the school infrastructure.

Born on April 19, 1970, Singh completed his initial education from Jeoli Devi village in Hamirpur. He completed his graduation from Government Degree College, Dharamshala, after which he joined a school in Shahtalai as teacher. He has received many state-level awards.